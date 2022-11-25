Suzanne Guèvremont, with 25 years of experience in the industry, has been chosen to lead the NFB for the next five years

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage, today announced the appointment of Suzanne Guèvremont as the next Government Film Commissioner of the National Film Board of Canada (NFB). This will be a five-year Governor in Council appointment, effective November 28, 2022.

Ms. Guèvremont has been the Director of Montréal's École des arts numériques, de l'animation et du design (NADUQAC) since 1999. NADUQAC trains emerging professionals in the fields of 3D animation, television and film post-production, video gaming, design, simulation and visualization, including virtual reality. She has been active in the cultural, education, and digital media sectors for over 25 years, contributing significantly to the economic development of these industries across Québec. Mandated by the Quebec Ministry of Higher Education between 2018 and 2021, she founded SYNTHÈSE Pôle Image Québec, an initiative dedicated to advancing digital creative expertise and research.

Ms. Guèvremont serves as Chair of the Board for Collège Notre-Dame. Until this appointment, she also served as Vice-Chair on the Board of the Société de développement des entreprises culturelles (SODEC). She has previously sat on the boards of CBC/Radio-Canada, the Bell Fund (as a director and chair), the Association des écoles supérieures d'art de Montréal (ADESAM), the Consortium en innovation numérique du Québec, Alliance numérique, the CESAM Multimedia Consortium and the Forum des inforoutes et du multimédia. She also has extensive international experience, having worked in China, India, the United States, and Italy.

Ms. Guèvremont is a certified Corporate Director (C.Dir – ASC) (2021), has a graduate diploma in business administration from HÉC Montréal (1997), is a past member of the Barreau du Québec (1993–2012), and holds a bachelor's degree in legal science from Université du Québec à Montréal (1992).

The National Film Board of Canada is a federal agency in the Canadian Heritage Portfolio. This appointment is the result of the Government of Canada's open, transparent and merit-based selection process for Governor in Council appointments.

"Sharing our stories with the world through film is vital to showcasing the strength of our diversity, the wealth of our talent, our commitment to reconciliation, and other stories that are unique to Canada. That's why the National Film Board is so important to Canada, and I am certain it will be in capable hands with Ms. Guèvremont. I congratulate her on this appointment and wish her success. I would also like to thank Claude Joli-Coeur, who has helmed the NFB since 2014, for his exemplary service to the Canadian film industry."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

The National Film Board of Canada is Canada's public film and digital media producer and distributor. An agency of the Government of Canada, the NFB produces and distributes documentary films, animation, web documentaries and alternative dramas. The NFB reports to the Parliament of Canada through the Minister of Canadian Heritage. It has bilingual production programs and branches in English and French, including multicultural-related documentaries.As they become available, all appointment opportunities within the 16 organizations in the Canadian Heritage Portfolio are posted on the Governor in Council appointments website. Those interested can apply online.

The National Film Board of Canada

