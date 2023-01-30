Mr. Abramson is a lawyer with over 20 years' experience in the regulated communications and technology sectors

GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Today the Minister of Canadian Heritage, Pablo Rodriguez, announced the appointment of Bram Abramson as Regional Commissioner for Ontario at the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) for a five-year term, effective February 15. This appointment is the result of the Government of Canada's open, transparent, and merit-based selection process for Governor in Council appointments.

Mr. Abramson has over 20 years of experience in the regulated communications and technology sectors, advising on a wide range of matters. He has acted as General Counsel for a blockchain wallet provider and as Chief Legal and Regulatory Officer for a competitive telco. He also served as advisor to the Broadcast and Telecom Legislative Review and as a Mozilla Foundation fellow with the University of Toronto's Citizen Lab. He previously practiced law with McCarthy Tétrault LLP and, early in his career, worked as an industry analyst with both TeleGeography and the CRTC.

Over the years, Mr. Abramson has served on various industry boards and advisory committees, including as a director on the Commission for Complaints for Telecom/television Services (CCTS) and the Canadian Internet Registration Authority's Community Investment Review Committee. He continues to act as a trustee at the American Registry for Internet Numbers.

Called to the bar and licensed as a private investigator in Ontario, Mr. Abramson also holds a Bachelor of Arts (Communications) from Concordia University and a Bachelor of Civil Law and Juris Doctor from McGill University.

The CRTC is an administrative tribunal in the Canadian Heritage Portfolio that operates at arm's length from the federal government and is responsible for its own day-to-day operations.

Quotes

"Bram Abramson's extensive experience in law and telecommunications will be a great asset in his role as CRTC Ontario Regional Commissioner. The CRTC's regional commissioners ensure that the tribunal's scope encompasses the entire country, thereby enabling Canadians access to an effective and reliable communications system from coast to coast to coast."

—Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Quick Facts

The CRTC is dedicated to ensuring that Canadians have access to a world-class communication system that promotes innovation and enriches their lives. The role of the CRTC is to implement the laws and regulations set by Parliamentarians who create legislation and departments that set policies. The Commission regulates and supervises broadcasting and telecommunications in the public interest.

In 2015, the Government of Canada adopted a new approach to Governor in Council appointments. This approach respects the principle of diversity and is based on an open, transparent, and merit-based selection process. It results in the recommendation of competent, high-quality candidates that reflect Canadian diversity.

As they become available, all appointment opportunities within the 16 organizations in the Canadian Heritage Portfolio are posted on the Governor in Council appointments website. Those interested can apply online.

Associated Links

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC)

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Laura Scaffidi, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]