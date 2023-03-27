Dr. Robert was first appointed Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Commission in 2018.

GATINEAU, QC, March 27, 2023 /CNW/ - The Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant Pablo Rodriguez announced the reappointment of Dr. Jean Robert as Chairperson of the National Battlefields Commission for a four-year term. This appointment takes effect on June 6, 2023.

Originally appointed as Chairperson of the Commission for a five-year term on June 6, 2018, Dr. Robert is a Senior Advisor at McGill University. He previously worked at CEGEP Champlain-St. Lawrence in various academic roles for nearly 35 years.

Dr. Robert also serves as Vice-Chair of the Central Quebec School Board, Vice-President of the Citadel Foundation, President of Jeffrey Hale Community Partners and the Jeffrey Hale Foundation, as well as board member of the Rouge et Or Basketball Program at Université Laval.

Dr. Robert completed his undergraduate and graduate studies at the University of Ottawa, Université Laval, University of Maine, McGill University and Harvard University. He is also a past Canadian representative of the Morehead-Cain Scholarship program at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The National Battlefields Commission is a federal government agency in the Canadian Heritage Portfolio.

"I am glad Jean Robert will continue his role as Chairperson of the National Battlefields Commission. I'm confident he will continue to provide the experience and vision required for the Commission to promote and preserve this magnificent Canadian historic site and its legacy for future generations."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant

The National Battlefields Commission manages Battlefields Park in Québec and preserves its legacy for public benefit. The park consists of the Plains of Abraham (commemorating the 1759 Battle of Québec) and Des Braves Park (commemorating the 1760 Battle of Sainte-Foy). It is one of the largest and most prestigious urban parks in the world and a major tourist attraction, receiving around 4 million annual visitors.

In 2015, the Government of Canada adopted a new approach to Governor in Council appointments. This approach respects the principle of diversity and is based on an open, transparent and merit-based selection process. It results in the recommendation of competent, high-quality candidates that reflect Canadian diversity.

As they become available, all appointment opportunities in the 16 organizations in the Canadian Heritage Portfolio are posted on the Governor in Council appointments website. Those interested can apply online

