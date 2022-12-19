Vicky Eatrides is appointed as Chair and CEO of the CRTC, while Alicia Barin and Adam Scott are appointed as Vice-Chairs. These appointments are the result of the Government of Canada's open, transparent and merit-based selection process for Governor in Council appointments

GATINEAU, QC , Dec. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage, today announced the appointment of Vicky Eatrides as the next Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC). Ms. Eatrides' appointment is for a term of five years effective January 5, 2023.

The Minister also announced the appointment of Alicia Barin and Adam Scott as Vice-Chairpersons of the CRTC for five-year terms effective February 8, 2023, and January 16, 2023, respectively.

Vicky Eatrides, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer

Vicky Eatrides began her career practising federal regulatory law at the national law firm Stikeman Elliott LLP in 2000. She joined the federal public service in 2005, where she held a number of increasingly senior executive positions at the Competition Bureau of Canada, Natural Resources Canada, and the Department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED). She has worked in a variety of areas, including law enforcement, policy, economic analysis, legislative affairs, international affairs and strategic communications.

Ms. Eatrides held several senior roles at the Competition Bureau over a 12-year period, including Senior Deputy Commissioner in charge of enforcing criminal and civil provisions of the Competition Act. She

developed expertise in telecommunications, broadcasting and new technologies by leading merger reviews, civil and criminal investigations, and regulatory interventions.

Ms. Eatrides taught Competition Law courses at Queen's University for several years and has spoken at numerous domestic and international conferences and events. She is a member of the Ontario Bar and holds degrees in Economics and Common Law.

With experience from both the public and private sector, she brings the competition, regulatory, digital, and economic expertise to lead the CRTC.

Alicia Barin, Vice-Chairperson

Alicia Barin has been Interim Vice-Chairperson of the CRTC since August 8, 2022. She was first appointed to the CRTC in 2019 as the Regional Commissioner for Quebec, in a direct policy and regulatory decision-making role for the broadcasting and telecommunications sectors. Ms. Barin spent over 20 years in the Canadian broadcasting industry as a senior-level executive and Vice-President of Strategic Planning for Astral Media, Canada's largest pay and specialty television and radio broadcaster before being acquired by Bell Media in 2013. She holds a law degree from McGill University and a Business Degree from the Ivey Business School at the University of Western Ontario.

Ms. Barin has a deep understanding of the challenges faced by the various parties the CRTC regulates and the concerns of the Canadian stakeholders they impact. She brings a mix of regulatory, economic, operational and practical experience to the CRTC at a time when the broadcasting and telecommunications sectors are in rapid evolution.

Adam Scott, Vice-Chairperson

For more than 20 years, Adam Scott has advised the federal government on telecommunications and spectrum policy. He currently serves as Director General of the Spectrum Policy Branch at the Department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED), where he is responsible for spectrum auctions, spectrum economics and regulatory best practices for the spectrum program as a whole.

Mr. Scott has worked at ISED since 2001, primarily in the spectrum and telecommunications policy fields. As Senior Director of the Telecommunications Policy Branch, he was responsible for advising the government on various telecommunications regulatory and competition issues, as well as shaping policy for closing broadband gaps in rural Canada. He has also served as Director of International Telecommunications Policy, Senior Advisor to the Associate Deputy Minister and as government advisor to the board of the Canadian Internet Registration Authority, the organization that manages the .CA domain on behalf of all Canadians.

He is a graduate of the University of Waterloo's Political Science program.

Quotes

"The CRTC has an important mandate to deliver for Canadians. Technology has fundamentally changed how we communicate with each other and how we create and consume culture. The new leadership team at the CRTC will help modernize the regulator and stand up for Canadians and for our creative professionals. Congratulations to Vicky Eatrides, Alicia Barin and Adam Scott on their appointments. The CRTC will undoubtedly benefit from the shared digital, broadcasting and telecommunication expertise that these leaders will bring to the table. I would also like to thank outgoing Chair Ian Scott and Vice-Chair Christianne Laizner for their outstanding service to the CRTC and Canadians over the years."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

The CRTC is an administrative tribunal in the Canadian Heritage Portfolio that operates at arm's length from the federal government and is responsible for its own day-to-day operations. These appointments are the result of the Government of Canada's open, transparent and merit-based selection process for Governor in Council appointments.

The CRTC is dedicated to ensuring that Canadians have access to a world-class communication system that promotes innovation and enriches their lives. The role of the CRTC is to implement the laws and regulations set by Parliamentarians who create legislation and departments that set policies. The Commission regulates and supervises broadcasting and telecommunications in the public interest.

