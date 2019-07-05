Minister Rodriguez Announces Appointment of British Columbia and Yukon Commissioner to the CRTC

As Commissioner for British Columbia and Yukon, Claire Anderson is the first Indigenous woman to be appointed to the CRTC.

GATINEAU, QC, July 5, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, today announced the appointment of Ms. Claire Anderson to the position of full-time Commissioner for British Columbia and Yukon at the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) for a five-year term beginning August 26,2019. Ms. Anderson is the first Indigenous woman and first Yukon resident to be appointed to the CRTC.

Claire Anderson is a citizen of the Taku River Tlingit First Nation and is an associate lawyer at Lackowicz & Hoffman, in Whitehorse, Yukon. Before being called to the Yukon bar in 2014, Ms. Anderson worked for her First Nation's reconciliation project where she consulted with her fellow First Nation citizens and leadership about reconciliation within Indigenous communities. Ms. Anderson sits on the board of directors for the Yukon Legal Services Society, the Taku River Tlingit First Nation Economic Partnerships, the Nacho Nyak Dun Development Corporation, and is a founding member of an Indigenous women's collective, ReMatriate. Ms. Anderson earned a Juris Doctor degree as well as a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology at the University of British Columbia.

The CRTC is an administrative tribunal that regulates and supervises broadcasting and telecommunications on behalf of Canadians. The commission is dedicated to ensuring that media content creators and consumers have access to a world-class communication system that promotes innovation and enriches their lives.

This appointment was made under the Government of Canada's new approach to Governor in Council appointments. This approach supports open, transparent and merit-based selection processes that strive for gender parity, reflect Canada's diversity and support ministers in making appointment recommendations for positions within their portfolio by providing them with information and referrals.

"Technology has significantly transformed our world and how we live. More than ever, we must understand the needs of our communities to help them navigate the digital age. I am confident that, as the first Indigenous woman and first Yukon resident to be appointed as the CRTC's new Commissioner for British Columbia and Yukon, Ms. Anderson will play a pivotal role in bringing forward her region's perspectives."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

The CRTC's senior roles are Chairperson, Vice-Chairperson (Broadcasting) and Vice-Chairperson (Telecommunications). There can be up to 13 commissioners, who are appointed by the Governor in Council.

As they become available, all appointment opportunities within the 17 organizations in the Canadian Heritage Portfolio are posted on the Governor in Council Appointments website. Those interested can apply online .

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

