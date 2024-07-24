Minister Rodriguez and Minister Champagne promote Canada at the Farnborough International Airshow in the United Kingdom

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, July 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Companies from around the world know that Canada's aerospace industry is a global leader in the field. That's why, the Government of Canada is building the economy of the future, by creating good-paying jobs for Canadians, supporting our highly competitive sector and making key investments.

Earlier this week, the Minister of Transport and Quebec Lieutenant Pablo Rodriguez, and the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne participated in the 2024 Farnborough International Airshow in the United Kingdom. They met with key industry players and stakeholders in the aerospace, space and defence sectors.

Accompanied by a delegation of representatives from more than 30 Canadian companies, the Ministers took the opportunity to promote Canada as a premier destination for aerospace investments from around the world and highlight Canada as a green supplier of choice as the industry moves towards sustainable aviation and a greener supply chain.

While in Farnborough, the Ministers met with several industry leaders, including the CEOs of Airbus, Bell Textron and Boeing Defense, Space & Security, among others. The Ministers also took time to meet with the CEOs and representatives of several Canadian aerospace companies, including De Havilland, Bombardier, and CAE Inc.

Behind the industry's international leadership in innovation are the talents of a highly skilled workforce and a commitment by the Government of Canada to work with industry to contribute to economic growth and prosperity through innovation, manufacturing, exports and services.

While at the Farnborough Air Show, Minister Champagne engaged the industry on an Aerospace Strategy for Canada. As the Government of Canada continues to work on the development of this Strategy, it will look at important areas raised by industry leaders at the Farnborough International Airshow, such as workforce development, sustainable aviation fuel, defence, innovation and certification. Work will continue with other departments and engagements on the Strategy are ongoing.

In 2023, the Canadian aerospace industry contributed close to $29 billion in GDP and 218,000 jobs to the Canadian economy. Canada maintained its rank in the top five in civil flight simulators, civil engines, and civil aircraft sub-segments, underscoring the Canadian aerospace industry's product range diversification and ranks first in R&D among all Canadian manufacturing industries, with R&D expenditures returning to pre-pandemic levels.

Quotes

"Canada is participating in the Farnborough International Airshow to help Canadian companies find business opportunities. Not only do they contribute to boosting massively the Canadian economy, but they make us proud internationally! Canada has a highly innovative aerospace industry, and we are proud to promote Canada as a world-class aerospace leader."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez

Minister of Transport and Quebec Lieutenant

"This year's Farnborough Airshow was a huge success and an opportunity to showcase why Canada is a strategic partner of choice for sustainable aviation and the destination for aerospace businesses to invest, create jobs and have a role in the development and use of the aircraft of the future. We will keep working with industry leaders preserving and strengthening Canada's global leadership and competitiveness in the aerospace sector."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne

Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

Quick Facts

Canada is one of the top suppliers of aircraft technology, and Canadian-made aerospace parts are used on almost every passenger aircraft in the world.

is one of the top suppliers of aircraft technology, and Canadian-made aerospace parts are used on almost every passenger aircraft in the world. The aerospace industry is one of Canada's leading exporters. In 2023, more than 75% of aerospace manufacturing revenues were export-oriented, and close to 60% of these revenues were supply chain–related.

leading exporters. In 2023, more than 75% of aerospace manufacturing revenues were export-oriented, and close to 60% of these revenues were supply chain–related. Aerospace invested over $1.2 billion in research and development in 2023, maintaining its ranking as top R&D spender among all Canadian manufacturing industries.

in research and development in 2023, maintaining its ranking as top R&D spender among all Canadian manufacturing industries. The Farnborough Airshow is a global showcase for the aerospace industry that attracts over 1200 exhibitors from more than 44 countries.

Associated links

