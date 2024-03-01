The Government of Canada continues supporting sport and physical activity opportunities for Indigenous communities

VICTORIA, BC, March 1, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to supporting First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities in building strong and healthy communities through sport and physical activity.

Today, the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Physical Activity, announced $12.65 million in investments through the Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities (SSDIC) program to support the creation of more sport and physical activity opportunities within Indigenous communities. Delivered through 115 projects, these investments will reach approximately 1,000 communities and 300,000 Indigenous people, including youth, women, girls, 2SLGBTQI+ people and persons with disabilities from coast to coast to coast. The announcement was made as part of a visit to the Victoria Native Friendship Centre (VNFC). Through its Women's Warrior program, the VNCF is promoting physical health for Indigenous women who have experienced violence.

The SSDIC program supports Indigenous peoples in being more active and healthier and helps them connect with culturally relevant sport and physical activity. Funded projects are Indigenous-designed and led.

Minister Qualtrough also highlighted the 2024–2026 call for applications, which is currently open under Streams 2 and 3 of the SSDIC. Up to $24.05 million is available for eligible sport projects serving Indigenous people, including youth, women, girls, 2SLGBTQI+ people, and persons with disabilities in First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities across the country.

Since 2019, and in partnership with Indigenous-led organizations and governments, the SSDIC program has reached hundreds of Indigenous communities across the country and continues to do so.

Quotes

"Our government is proud to invest in Indigenous-designed and led initiatives to improve access to sport opportunities for First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities. Through the SSDIC program, we are working with Indigenous partners to break down barriers and increase participation so that everyone can lead healthy and active lifestyles.

—The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Physical Activity

"The Aboriginal Sport Circle (ASC) deeply appreciates the ongoing commitment Sport Canada has to the Sport and Social Development in Indigenous Communities funding. Stream two supports community activities that increase the opportunities for Indigenous participants to take part in sport and achieve social development goals, while Stream three helps Indigenous-led projects that directly focus on and support the improved mental and physical health of Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people. Both are a critical part of the much-needed response to Indigenous calls for action and justice. Both streams of funding will support the ongoing growth and improvement of Indigenous-led sports, physical activities and recreational programs, fostering the development of leadership and relationship-building skills, and enhancing the mental and physical well-being of Indigenous youth across the nation."

—Vanessa McGregor, Interim Executive Director, Aboriginal Sport Circle

"Supporting the Women's Warriors participants in reclaiming their sense of self and visioning what a community free of family violence would look, sound, and feel like has many profound impacts. When we strengthen Indigenous women, we strengthen the foundations of our families and our whole community. As we strive to serve individuals, family, and community in Greater Victoria and beyond, this work is one strong link in an ever-growing chain of successful programs proudly delivered by the VNFC."

— Ron Rice - Wush'q M.G.C., Executive Director, Victoria Native Friendship Centre

Quick Facts

Sport for social development is defined as the intentional use of sport or physical activity to achieve social outcomes.

The Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities program is focused on supporting positive outcomes in the areas of health, education, at-risk behaviour and/or employability, consistent with priorities set out in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada's Calls to Action 7, 19 and 38, and with Calls for Justice 3.1 and 7.3 of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

Of the $24.05 million available for 2024–2026, as much as $10.6 million will be invested in the 13 Provincial/Territorial Aboriginal Sport Bodies (PTASBs), which deliver sport for social development projects, and to the ASC, which provides leadership and support to the PTASBs for their delivery of the SSDIC programming. In addition, Indigenous governments, communities and not-for-profit organizations will receive as much as $13.45 million in funding to deliver sport for social development projects in Indigenous communities in Canada.

Sport Canada recently completed a national public opinion research project to review the SSDIC program. It was led by an Indigenous external research firm, in collaboration with Indigenous researchers. This program review consulted with Indigenous stakeholders on how SSDIC should be designed and delivered to Indigenous governments, communities, and organizations as well as how the funding should be distributed to PTASBs and to the ASC. These recommendations are implemented within this call for proposals.

The SSDIC funding is distributed via three streams:

Stream One: $5.3 million is available annually to the 13 PTASBs and the ASC to support their capacity and to provide opportunities for Indigenous peoples to participate in meaningful sport activities that support one or more of the Stream One social development goals. Drawn from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) Calls to Action, the Stream One social development goals focus on improved health, education and employability, and the reduction of at-risk behaviour. The deadline to submit applications for funding was February 26, 2024.

Stream Two: $3.6 million is available annually for Indigenous governments, communities and not-for-profit organizations to provide opportunities for Indigenous peoples, including people with a disability, to participate in meaningful sport activities that support one or more of the Stream Two social development goals. Drawn from the TRC Calls to Action, the Stream Two social development goals focus on improved health, education and employability, and the reduction of at-risk behaviour. The deadline to submit applications is March 11, 2024.

Stream Three: $2.5 million is available annually to provide opportunities for Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people to participate in meaningful sport activities that support one or more of the Stream Three social development goals. Drawn from the Calls for Justice of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, the Stream Three social development goals focus on: physical and mental health, suicide prevention, sexual trafficking awareness and prevention, safe and healthy relationships, and sexual positivity (2SLGBTQI+). The deadline to submit applications is March 25, 2024.

Detailed list of 2023–2024 Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities (SSDIC) Stream One recipients:

Recipient Region Aboriginal Sport Circle (ASC) National First Nations of Quebec and Labrador Health and Social Services Commission (FNQLHSSC) / Eastern Door and North (EDN) Quebec Federation of Saskatchewan Indian Nations (FSIN) Saskatchewan Aboriginal Sport and Recreation New Brunswick (ASRNB) New Brunswick Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity & Recreation Council (ISPARC) British Columbia Indigenous Sport Wellness Ontario (ISWO) Ontario Aboriginal Sport and Recreation Circle of Newfoundland and Labrador (ASRCNL) Newfoundland and Labrador Indigenous Sport Council Alberta (ISCA) Alberta Manitoba Aboriginal Sports & Recreation Council Inc. (MASRC) Manitoba Sport and Recreation Division – Government of Nunavut Nunavut Aboriginal Sports Circle of the Northwest Territories (ASCNT) Northwest Territories Yukon Aboriginal Sport Circle (YASC) Yukon Mi'kmaw Sport Council of Nova Scotia (MSCNS) Nova Scotia PEI Aboriginal Sport Circle

Epekwitk Assembly of Councils Prince Edward Island

Backgrounder: Detailed list of 2023–2024 Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities Stream Two recipients

Detailed list of 2023–2024 Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities (SSDIC) Stream Two recipients:

Recipient Province Project Description Agency Chiefs Tribal Council Saskatchewan Research, develop and implement a sports and recreation plan to increase recreational and sport activities for youth in Witchekan Lake and Pelican Lake First Nations. Arctic Soccer Nunavut A youth and adult soccer camp in the summer and a youth and adult futsal program in the winter. Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Alberta Youth recreational programming: Community sports programming and camps for youth and families, as well as increasing organizational capacity by hiring programming staff. Bearspaw First Nation - Eden Valley Alberta Eden Valley Sporting Initiative – Provide sporting equipment and develop weekly community recreation programs. Beauval Minor Sports and Recreation Saskatchewan The Sports and Land-based Project aims to provide hands-on cultural learning and physical enrichment programs. Lacrosse, canoeing, archery, hunting, trapping, fishing, bush survival skills and medicine, bannock making, lebay making, beading, ribbon skirt making, fiddling, jigging, and more. Canadian Canoe Foundation Multiple provinces A canoe expedition in Yellowknife that will provide certification. The pre-expedition period will provide training in camping and canoe skills. During the expedition, there will be sharing circles discussing positive, emerging and difficult experiences. Centre d'amitié autochtone de Lanaudière Quebec Various activities that range from indoor activities such as martial arts, gymnastics and climbing, and outdoor activities such as rafting, camping and biking will be provided Cree Nation of Chisasibi Quebec High school focused after-school sport and activity programming, including soccer, basketball, football, volleyball and boxing. Dakota Wicozani Tipi Inc. Manitoba Offer seasonal traditional activities while inviting Elders and Knowledge Holders to come and share their experiences of living off the land. Elbert Chartrand Friendship Centre Manitoba Recreation activities for seniors, families and youth. There will also be drop-in card night/bingo/beading classes, etc. for Elders; parent–child reading nights; youth recreation nights; and a youth council. Elsipogtog Sports and Recreation New Brunswick Youth baseball coach and umpire certification for age groups U-7 and U-18. Eskasoni Mental Health Nova Scotia Expand the Youth Access Space to house more recreation and sports-oriented programs such as archery, canoeing, snowshoeing and drum making. File Hills Qu'appelle Tribal Council (FHQTC) Saskatchewan Design and deliver a three-module program for at-risk youth. The first two modules will focus on wellness education and cultural healing, and the final module will be inline[LF1] . Participants will celebrate graduation with a baseball tournament. First Light Newfoundland and Labrador To teach powwow dancing to teens and adults to provide a connection to their culture. Gift Lake Métis Settlement Alberta The mêtawêtan (Let's Play) project will address needs identified by the community by providing recreation opportunities for all residents of Gift Lake and nearby communities. The project will involve the coordination and implementation of sports clinics, sports leagues, coaching clinics and volunteering. Golf Canada Ontario, Nova Scotia The First Tee Junior Golf Program will integrate learning the sport of golf with a life skills curriculum. The program creates active learning experiences, promoting self-confidence and resilience. Hamlet of Tulita Northwest Territories Hiring a multi-sport coach whose job will be to organize sporting opportunities for the community five days a week. This coach will also train other coaches, with the goal of reducing at-risk behaviour in the community. Inuuqatigiit Centre for Inuit Children, Youth and Families Ontario The Strength in Numbers project will continue the employment of a youth sports coordinator and youth worker assistants who will develop, deliver and monitor the youth sports programs. The programs help enhance self-esteem, resiliency and optimism through sport and physical activity by providing emotional support from within the Ottawa Inuit community. It will also encourage the exploration of Inuit culture and spirituality. Iroquois Roots Rugby Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Quebec The Indigenous women-led organization will provide free rugby training camps through First Nations community and school outreach, while also focusing on fitness, health and Indigenous or land-based traditional games. Johnson Elementary School Yukon This program will provide seasonal activities. Fall: berry picking, curing meat, making bannock, storytelling, moose hide activities (scraping, tanning and drying), drum making, sewing slippers, identifying and gathering medicines, trapping, snowshoeing, and hunting. Winter: animal identification, tracking, sewing mittens, making bannock, beading craft, Christmas ornament making, Elder discussions, winter outdoor survival skills and Kaska drumming. Spring: gardening, cooking, storytelling, Kaska First Nation games, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing and ice fishing. Kebaowek Health and Wellness Centre Quebec Organizing activities geared toward all physical activity. Hire a coordinator who will oversee the organization of these activities for youth in the community. KHC Quebec Develop and implement a sustainable organized sports program; hire a sports coordinator to establish a youth lacrosse association; and develop and run youth volleyball and softball programs. Kyah Wiget Education Society British Columbia Seasonal activities such as biking and bike maintenance, weekly basketball sessions, snowshoeing, and downhill skiing. Lennox Island First Nation Prince Edward Island Outdoor Adventure Program: Offering outdoor land and water-based learning activities to community members such as canoe, kayak, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, angling, hunting, archery, hiking, walking, swimming and biking. Lifeguard Outreach Society (LGOS) British Columbia The Lifesaving Venture program will offer community members a variety of aquatic courses from Swim to Survive and Swimming Basics to Bronze Cross, Bronze Medallion and National Lifeguard, as well as First Aid. Listuguj Community Social Services Directorate - Community Services Department Sports and Recreation Program Quebec Expanding the Listuguj Sports and Recreation Program by providing more opportunities to engage in various sports activities. This will include a sports and recreation after-school program, including homework support, youth and adult volleyball, community softball, and a youth softball camp. Little Grand Rapids First Nation Manitoba Social Development through Sports and Leisure project includes after-school physical activity and sports programs where youth will learn proper techniques and use of various sporting equipment. It also includes land-based and cultural components (fishing) for the youth with the help of chaperones. Malahat First Nation British Columbia Malahat Strong! Recreation programs continued from last intake: youth and adult fitness classes, youth recreation outings, children and family recreation outings (rock climbing, gymnastics, skating, etc.), recreational drop-in two times a week, and spring and summer camps. Métis Nation of Ontario Ontario Hiring a part-time employee to coordinate with other well-being program coordinators across the province to schedule sport gatherings in their communities and promote participation. Miawpukek First Nation Newfoundland and Labrador The youth program aims to purchase additional archery equipment, snowshoes and cross-country skis to expand the program offerings to members. The organization will also hire additional program staff to support the expanded programs. Montreal Lake Cree Nation Saskatchewan Youth certification in first aid, CPR and coaching. Visits to campuses to meet student athletes and Indigenous Student Services and participation in wellness camps to prepare for post-secondary education (application support and portfolio preparation). Municipality of Pond Inlet Nunavut Equipping and developing Inuit women's hockey. Native Child and Family Services of Toronto Ontario Kinoownaad – "Guiding the Way": Providing culturally sensitive support, sports and recreational activities to 180 high-risk Indigenous youth in four friendship centres within Toronto, including training two support peers and Elder/Knowledge Keeper teachings. Northern Mosaic Network Northwest Territories Creating an open and inclusive softball team. Outside Looking In Ontario Coaching vulnerable youth to adopt a series of positive practices through dance to promote physical activity, as well as mental and social well-being. Piikani Nation Alberta To promote outdoor and indoor activities such as walking, biking, badminton and other games with the goal of reducing at-risk behaviour in the community. Racquetball Canada British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick and Ontario The travelling racquetball roadshow aims to introduce communities to the sport of racquetball, provide coach developer training for provincial coaches and coach training for Indigenous leaders in each of the communities who will, in turn, provide programming for their communities through a badge program. Recreation and Parks Association of Nunavut Nunavut The vision of this project is to continue to support the community recreation sector by providing training, employment and program delivery of quality programs for youth, led by youth, that will support and sustain healthy and active communities in Nunavut and increase community capacity. Red Earth British Columbia Organizing after-school yoga for youth in the community to increase well-being and reduce at-risk behaviour. Right To Play Ontario Promoting Life-skills in Aboriginal Youth (PLAY) – ENAGB Indigenous Youth Agency: Partner with Toronto-based Eshkiniigjik Naandwechigegamig, Aabiish Gaa Binjibaaying (ENAGB) to support delivery of the Promoting Life-skills in Aboriginal Youth (PLAY) program. "Eshkiniigjik Naandwechigegamig – A Place for Healing Our Youth" – "Aabiish Gaa Binjibaaying – Where Did We Come From?" program is designed through youth participation and works to build self-esteem, confidence, skills and self-determination by providing access to safe physical activity spaces where youth will take part in regular physical activity, land-based programming and outdoor sports activities. RRFNs Seikido Ontario Removing financial barriers for participation in martials arts and self defense. The club is purchasing mats, hiring instructors and holding professional seminars with a grand master. All membership dues and testing fees will be waived for participating students. Spirit North Alberta Movement Matters: Supporting community health, education and employment through youth sport and activity by supporting program employment expenses (program leaders and assistants). These individuals will deliver barrier-free, in-school and after-school sport and activity programs. St. Marys First Nation New Brunswick Develop sports programs and recreational activities that focus on healthy lifestyle alternatives. Start2Finish National (Ontario-based) They provide a running and reading club to 25 different locations that is both online and in person. It includes powwow dancing/aerobics, with a curriculum and reading activities. SSDIC is providing funding toward shoes for youth and nutritional snacks for youth. The Confederacy of Mainland Mi'kmaq Nova Scotia The vision for this project is to develop a Mi'kmaq Physical Activity Strategic Planning Toolkit that will be a foundation to build competencies in planning and executing programs, initiatives and activities associated with physical activity, sport and recreation. TLS Nunavik Nunavut, Northwest Territories and Quebec (Nunavik) Transformative Life Skills Nunavik Solutions (TLS) is a community-based wellness organization located in Kuujjuaq, Nunavik. TLS offers practical front-line intervention and prevention programs that include stress resilience tools as 1) a complimentary[LF2] toolkit for school retention, violence prevention and suicide prevention; and 2) healthy mental health development strategies for youth and the community. Tootinaowaziibeeng Treaty Reserve #282 Manitoba Hiring a recreation liaison to revive the lacrosse program in the community, as well as launch a softball initiative. Both programs will have after-school practices that include a boys' softball team, girls' softball team and two mixed-gender lacrosse teams. True North Aid - Hockey Cares Project Ontario Hockey Cares Exchange (Oakville and Attawapiskat) is a five-day sport and cultural exchange between youth from Attawapiskat and Oakville. The program includes a welcome dinner, hockey skills clinics, tournament games, potluck dinners, pick-up basketball games and picnics. There are post-secondary education opportunities, information sessions, presentations and hands-on learning (school visits). The urban youth experience the life and traditions of the host community. Urban Native Youth Association British Columbia The Association offers free, low-barrier, consistent and quality programming to youth after school, on evenings and on weekends. They provide opportunities to develop, participate in and contribute to a wide array of dynamic, youth-led sports and recreation activities, and they engage Indigenous youth, encourage healthy lifestyles, strengthen resiliencies, build protective factors, foster community engagement, and support skills and leadership development. Waterways Manitoba The inter-community canoe program is a travelling canoe and land-based program reaching Indigenous communities in Manitoba that provides water safety lessons in accordance with national canoe/water safety programs, day outings to explore the waterways the communities are located on, as well as other land-based and traditional activities and learnings. Wet'suwet'en First Nation British Columbia Hiring a recreation leadership coordinator who will design coaching and leadership for the older youth of the community. They will develop a weekly traditional sports/healthy living program divided into three age groups. Whitecap Dakota First Nation Saskatchewan The youth program will offer weekly boys and girls recreation and sport activities and offer a positive self-concept and life-long cultural skills, knowledge, and teachings program that will focus on participants achieving positive body image, self-love, and proper and healthy coping skills, foreseeing stressors and having the ability to regulate them, and having a stronger connection to their culture and pride. Winnipeg Aboriginal Sport Achievement Centre (WASAC) Manitoba WASAC will deliver a week-long summer kids camp providing a positive cultural, educational and sport programming experience to over 1,500 youth. All barriers to participation are removed as youth participate free-of-charge and are provided with transportation to and from the camps where they learn fundamental movement skills, arts and crafts, coding, structured play, free play, and swimming. York Factory First Nation Manitoba Sports Director Recruitment: Hire a part-time community Sports Director who will be responsible for managing and coordinating community sports programming and promoting engagement in sports. The Director will establish a Community Sports Committee made up of eight diverse representatives. They will host regular meetings to discuss sports programming and to provide recommendations and support for the Sports Director. The project intends to provide three new sports programs for different groups for the community.

Backgrounder: Detailed list of 2023–2024 Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities Stream Three recipients

Detailed list of 2023–2024 Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities (SSDIC) Stream Three recipients:

Recipient Province Project Description Aqsarniit Middle School Nunavut This project will provide equipment to the Iqailisarvik facility that will support the delivery of physical health programs. Over 450 participants will participate in strength-building exercises, cardiovascular training, yoga and Arctic sports programs. Canadian Canoe Foundation Quebec This project will create the opportunity for female Inuit youth to participate in a trauma-informed canoe camp. Ayalik, an Inuit fund specializing in experiential learning programs that empower Inuit youth, will be leading the canoe camp. The camp will be supported by mental health counsellors and outdoor experts. Youth will learn survival and skill-building experience and training and can receive a paddle certification. Clan Mothers Turtle Lodge Manitoba This project is rooted in traditional Indigenous healing practices that are guided by the spirit, body and mind. The Clan Mothers Healing Village will provide the space and equipment to allow for this by integrating Indigenous traditional sports and activities into a trauma therapy model. Participants will be guided by ceremony, and will have access to land-based activities and Elders. The holistic approach of this program supports patient participants to build movement skills, as well as fundamental skills in sport. File Hills Qu'appelle Tribal Council Inc. Multiple provinces The Wellness Mentoring Program for Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQI+ project will design and deliver three modules. Module 1 will create a supportive environment for mental health education, building healthy relationships and harm reduction strategies. Module 2 will be led by Elders and Knowledge Keepers for Indigenous cultural healing. Module 3 focuses on holistic approaches to health and well-being by offering nutrition education, sport and traditional games activities. First Light Newfoundland and Labrador The Indigenous Girls and Women in Sport (IGWIS) Teams project will promote health and wellness by facilitating organized sports teams for Indigenous girls and women in St. John's, Newfoundland. Participants will have access to a variety of sports such as volleyball, basketball, soccer and ball hockey. The Indigenous Girls and Women in Sport Summer Sports Camp project will provide a week-long summer camp for Indigenous girls aged 9 to 13. Campers will learn skill building through sports, create new relationships and take part in health promotion education. Fort Severn Multiple provinces The project funding will support culturally guided seminars and gatherings led by Elders and Knowledge Keepers. Indigenous girls will learn cultural teachings, education on well-being for physical and mental health, and healthy relationships. In addition to the gatherings, the girls will be able to participate in organized team sports. Hishkoonikun Education Authority Ontario The main initiative is a seasonal Girls Retreat program. The program will bring girls together throughout the year to learn about taking care of the physical, emotional, mental and spiritual self. There will be gatherings on the land where Indigenous girls aged 12 to 18 will travel traditionally to a camp by snowshoe and canoe along with guides and Elders. While out at the camp, they will take part in traditional physical activity and attend other workshops focusing on the rest of the medicine circle. Indigenous Women Rise Society Multiple provinces The Physical Activities to Inspire Indigenous Women, Youth and Girls project will offer a variety of sport, recreation and traditional games opportunities. Examples of the sport and recreation activities include rock climbing, powwow zumba classes, snowshoeing and many more. The objective of the activities is to create a sense of belonging and self-esteem for participants. Institut Tshakapesh (FR) Quebec This funding will be used to create and support an inter-community volleyball league. Communities will host games and will have the chance to travel to neighbouring communities to compete. The goal is to bring women together from multiple communities and create a network to stay connected and promote positive self-esteem and mental health. Jays Care Foundation Multiple provinces The funding will be used to facilitate partnerships with schools and organizations for baseball programming in Indigenous communities across Canada. Indigenous girls will participate in programming that is inclusive, trauma-informed and team-oriented for eight+ weeks. Indigenous leaders will help inform these programs to ensure they are community-driven and will increase overall access to sport for girls. Schools and organizations will be supplied with resources, tools for engagement and equipment. Kebaowek First Nation - Health & Wellness Center Multiple provinces The Girls Can Move Too!! project will have Indigenous girls aged 5 to 17 learn how to make fancy shawls and practise fancy shawl dancing. The hired facilitator will integrate fancy shawl teachings within sport and recreation to provide the girls with cultural knowledge. Kee Tas Kee Now Tribal Council Education Authority Ltd. Alberta The funding will provide the opportunity for Indigenous girls to attend a retreat and participate in a sports mentoring program. The retreat will facilitate education sessions on physical well-being, suicide prevention, sexual trafficking awareness, healthy relationships and sexual positivity. The sport mentoring program will connect female students in the Girls in Sport program with female KTC nation athletes. Kenora Chiefs Advisory Ontario This project will fund a walk and run program to support MMIWG. An Elder blessing and presence will guide the event in a cultural way. Following the walk and run program, the community will celebrate with a feast to honour the strength of Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ peoples. Lennox Island First Nation Prince Edward Island The funding will be used to create an Elementary Active Girls Leadership Series. The Series will provide education to address physical and mental health, suicide prevention, online awareness, safe and healthy relationships, and sexual positivity. In addition to the Learning Series, two Indigenous women events will be hosted, along with a larger event to honour International Women`s Day. Liard First Nation Multiple provinces The Enhancing On-the-land Activities for Indigenous Women and Gender-Diverse Youth program will partner with schools to develop an after-school program offering traditional sporting activities. Training will be provided for the Sports Program Coordinator to deliver and coordinate sports programs for youth. Little Red River Cree Nation Alberta This project engages Indigenous girls, aged 12 to 19, by providing youth with a leadership development opportunity. Older youth participants will learn to facilitate sport opportunities for younger children and youth in their communities. Participants will receive coach training and other certifications, while re-imagining sport as a community recreation opportunity, specific to girls. Metis Central Western Region II Saskatchewan The City of Prince Albert Aquatic Centre-Lifeguard Program aims to create opportunities for Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQ+ community members in non-conventional sporting activities that will lead to employment opportunities and personal development. Aquatic activities such as swimming, scuba diving and sailing are gaining popularity and create avenues for growth and connection for community members. This project builds sustainable capacity and empowers Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ peoples by providing Red Cross swimming and water safety courses. Mohawk Council of Kahnawake Multiple provinces The funding will support the Hockey and Softball program and the Traditional Art and Beadwork program. Participants will learn hockey and softball in a training program focusing on stretching, balance, coordination, core conditioning, agility and learning team-building skills. The Traditional Art and Beadwork program will teach participants traditional Iroquoian art, sewing and beading. A hired artist will assist in creating patterns, teach designing techniques and guide participants to create a traditional Iroquoian outfit. Montana First Nation Alberta The Akamihk Miyonpimatisowin (Living the Good Life) Program will coordinate a cultural camp and sport activities for Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ peoples. At the cultural camp, people will participate in cultural ceremonies such as sweats, hiking, gathering of plants and medicines, ribbon skirt making, and many more activities. Other planned activities for participants are self-defence courses, health and family planning, community screenings for diabetes and STIs, and coordinated domestic violence workshops. Participants will have access to play in a variety of sports programs like basketball, hockey, volleyball, track and field, and softball. Montreal Lake Cree Nation Saskatchewan The Sôhkêthimow project—the Cree word for she is brave, bold and confident—is a holistic approach to wellness for Indigenous girls. The girls will participate in wellness events co-facilitated by athletes in the Huskies Athletics program. Mentorship opportunities will be scheduled into the school day. The girls will have access to training and certifications for first aid, mental health first aid, healthy relationships, etc. Post-grad activities for girls in high school will include employment support, assistance with post-secondary applications and interview preparation. NEC Native Education College Multiple provinces The Sport and Cultural Connection Program will offer sport and cultural recreation activities for students at the college. They will learn skills to aid in creating healthy relationships through cultural teachings on roles and responsibilities. Resources will be provided to students alongside the hiring of staff with experience in community work. Northern Games Society Northwest Territories This funding will be used to support women to travel to and participate in the Northern Games. The project will also support the creation of a recommendation report for how to make future games more gender-inclusive and host a safe space for youth to practise at the games. Pekuakamiulnuatsh Takuhikan Quebec Funding will be used for a variety of activities to bring girls, women and 2SPLGBTQI+ together. Activities such as tournament training, self-esteem workshops and camping will help provide a safe space and create a community network. Rainy River First Nations Seikido Taekwondo Club Inc. Ontario The funding will support the Warrior Women & Can't Touch This Will Run Side by Side program. Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people will participate in self-defense training and workshops on body autonomy, consent, sex trafficking awareness, abuse prevention, and sexuality and gender. Seabird Island Band Multiple provinces The funding will support the following programs and initiatives: Girl Power!, Mom Power and ME Power. The Girl Power! Program will host an event for Indigenous women and girls, and will offer a bi-weekly series of sport activities such as swimming, cycling, soccer, etc. The Girl Power! event will have guest speakers on topics like self-esteem, communication, healthy relationships, team sports competition and nutrition. The Mom Power program is a weekly drop-in style program for mothers with young children and infants. Programming will include organized sport activities, workshops, and facilitated sessions on relationship building and mom-to-mom networking. ME Power is an initiative that will build on community needs and consultations to inform sport procedures and policy development for the Band. Sheguiandah First Nation Ontario The funding will support the Awakening the Power of Indigenous Women program. The program will offer seasonal sporting events, cultural land-based activities and workshops. Women will have the opportunity to receive coaching certification and access to mentoring. Workshops will address traditional physical and mental health grounding, harm reduction, and healthy relationships. Shubenacadie Band Council Nova Scotia Building a Stronger Community is a well-being retreat for girls, women and 2SLGBTQI+ people. They will participate in a series of workshops on self-care, sexuality, sport, nutrition and building healthy relationships. Mental health first aid and applied suicide intervention skills training will also be offered. Participants will have the opportunity to play in volleyball and softball tournaments and attend a variety of fitness classes. Sport Nunavut Nunavut This funding will focus on girls and women in coaching and provide sport activities for skill development. The professional development and learnings from the coaching certification will support the community objective of sustainability in sport and recreation. The Manitoba Association of Friendship Centres Inc. Manitoba The funding will support a program coordinator to engage participants at 11 friendship centres throughout the province. Sports activities to promote healthy lifestyles, and educational workshops on sexual health, personal safety, sexual trafficking, positive sexuality and healthy relationships will be offered. Tootinaowaziibeeng Treaty Reserve No. 292 Multiple provinces The funding will support the Use of Sport as a Tool to Build a Healthy Alternative Path for Women program. The program will include community outreach and the delivery of sessions on health, sexual positivity, suicide prevention and sexual trafficking awareness. Women will play in organized sport activities and have access to equipment for league sports. Tsuut'ina Nation Multiple provinces The funding will support the Tsuut'ina 7 Chiefs Hockey program and the Indigenous Female Hockey Camp. The three-day hockey camp will provide ice time, yoga classes and dryland sessions. Motivational speakers will inspire participants on their hockey journey, raise awareness, and provide support and resources. Tsuut'ina Nation Police Service Multiple provinces The Bringing them Home project's objective is to restore traditional culture in sport. Elders will design and teach traditional dance, hand games, ribbon skirt making, hunting and tipi building while providing the cultural teachings of the land. A holistic approach to the program will connect sport activities like cycling, organized walks and fun runs to community supports and resources. Facilitated education sessions on sex trafficking, 2SLGBTQI+ teachings on two-spirit identity awareness and safeguarding sport will be coordinated for participants to attend. Tzeachten Youth Soccer Association Multiple provinces The funding will support the She Kicks program and the Indigenous Culture and Capacity Building initiative. She Kicks is a soccer program designed for women by women that offers recruitment strategies, staff training for working with youth, development resources and program review. The Indigenous Culture and Capacity Building initiative is to provide education on the history of colonization and raise awareness of its impact. New staff will receive cultural onboarding and parents will have access to cultural sessions. All teams involved in the initiative will participate in a cultural knowledge day. Victoria Native Friendship Centre British Columbia The Women's Warrior program will promote physical health by providing participants with access to a gym, personal training sessions and self-defence courses. The program operates with a cultural trauma-informed model to provide access and community connection for Indigenous female-identifying people who have experienced violence. Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory Ontario The funding will support the hiring of a facilitator for the Girls and Women in Sports program. The facilitator will be trained in sexual trafficking prevention education, applied suicide intervention training and awareness of 2SLGBTQI+-related topics. Once trained, the facilitator will be equipped to deliver coordinated programming for girls, women and 2SLGBTQI+ peoples. Wolastoqey Tribal Council Inc. New Brunswick The Girls Get active program will expand youth programming in sport by creating opportunity for girls and female youth to engage in diverse physical activity that is inaccessible both logistically and financially for many community members. These sports include kickboxing, traditional/non-traditional dance classes and toddler gymnastics. The overall goal is to create accessible opportunities for various age groups. WTCI will host the activities within each community. This includes bringing in culturally informed facilitators or community members with the skills required to teach. Yukon Aboriginal Women's Council Yukon The funding will support both the Youth in Sports and On the Land Camp programs by providing equipment and supplies. The Youth in Sports program will provide a variety of sport equipment such as balls, rackets and helmets that will be used by youth playing in team sports within the YAWC community. The On the Land Camp program connects healing through traditional practices and recreation. Each participant will receive the materials needed to prepare traditional clothing, medicines and equipment for land-based recreational activities.

Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/services/funding/sport-support/social-development-indigenous-communities.html Sport Canada https://www.canada.ca/en/services/culture/sport.html Aboriginal Sport Circle http://www.aboriginalsportcircle.ca/ Provincial/Territorial Aboriginal Sport Bodies http://sportforlife.ca/pt-indigenous-sport-contacts/

