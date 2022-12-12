Minister Petitpas Taylor announces the results of cross-Canada official languages consultations

GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 12, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, issued the following statement on the release of the Report on the 2022 Cross-Canada Official Languages Consultations:

"From May 24 to August 31, 2022, I had the privilege of meeting hundreds of people who are passionate about English and French from across the country to hear about their realities and the issues facing our two official languages. More than 6,500 participants shared their vision and mentioned how essential our government's support is to the vitality of their language and their culture. I would like to thank them for their valuable input and their warm welcome. Their input provided diverse views and insight, and contributed to the writing of this report, which presents the major points of these extensive consultations.

This report is timely, as the input received will help guide the development of the 2023–2028 Action Plan, which will be released next year. The report concludes, among other things, that we must adopt strengthened measures to ensure our institutions and communities continue to flourish, and to give our youth the tools they need to access quality learning opportunities throughout their lives.

The next five-year Action Plan for Official Languages and Bill C-13 to modernize and strengthen the Official Languages Act, currently before Parliament, are essential tools that will give us the means to reach our goals and continue to strengthen Canada's official languages."

