Minister Patty Hajdu in Lytton, British Columbia, to highlight Budget 2024: Fairness for Every Generation investments in housing Français
Apr 23, 2024, 10:30 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, April 23, 2024 The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, will attend an event in Lytton, British Columbia, to highlight the federal budget's investments in housing. She will also make a housing announcement on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, with Niakia Hanna, Chief of Lytton First Nation.
A media availability will follow the event.
Date
April 24, 2024
Time (all times local)
10:00 A.M.
Location
Battlefield Community Hall
1756 Battlefield Rd
Lytton First Nation, BC V0K 1Z0
SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada
For further information: Media may contact: Jennifer Kozelj, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor, [email protected]; Media Relations, Indigenous Services Canada, 819-953-1160, [email protected]; Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]
Share this article