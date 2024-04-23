VANCOUVER, BC, April 23, 2024 The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, will attend an event in Lytton, British Columbia, to highlight the federal budget's investments in housing. She will also make a housing announcement on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, with Niakia Hanna, Chief of Lytton First Nation.

A media availability will follow the event.

Date

April 24, 2024

Time (all times local)

10:00 A.M.

Location

Battlefield Community Hall

1756 Battlefield Rd

Lytton First Nation, BC V0K 1Z0

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For further information: Media may contact: Jennifer Kozelj, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor, [email protected]; Media Relations, Indigenous Services Canada, 819-953-1160, [email protected]; Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]