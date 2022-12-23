OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, is pleased to announce that he has cleared Santa and his reindeer flight crew for take-off in Canadian airspace.

In a secure message to Minister Alghabra earlier this week, Santa confirmed that he completed his final test flight of the year and checked that he and the reindeer showed no signs of COVID-19 symptoms before take-off.

Earlier this month, Transport Canada Safety Inspectors cleared Santa's sleigh for travel. The Inspectors conducted their stringent safety, communications, and navigations checks, and made sure to test the landing gear. The reindeer even let Safety Inspectors check their harnesses to ensure they were secure for the journey ahead.

Of course, Santa's gift bag was checked twice to ensure Canadians from coast-to-coast-to-coast receive their presents this year. You can rest assured that all will be delivered in time for your celebrations this season.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!

Quote

"I'm honoured to clear Santa and his reindeer flight crew for travel in Canadian skies this year. When I spoke to Santa, he assured me that everything was ready to deliver gifts to Canadian children. I'd like to wish all Canadians from coast-to-coast-to-coast a merry Christmas and festive holiday season."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

Quick Facts

You can track Santa and his reindeer on the NORAD Tracks Santa website and on Twitter following the #NoradTracksSanta hashtag.

website and on Twitter following the #NoradTracksSanta hashtag. When preparing for their trip, Santa and his reindeer used this tool to ensure they meet all the requirements to travel in Canada airspace.

Associated Links

