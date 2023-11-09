OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada oversees and improves the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of Canada's transportation systems. VIA Rail Canada Inc. (VIA Rail) operates the national passenger rail services on behalf of the Government of Canada. It offers a safe, accessible, efficient, reliable and environmentally friendly passenger rail service to regional and remote communities.

Today, the Minister of Transport, Pablo Rodriguez announced various appointments at VIA Rail .

Françoise Bertrand (Montréal, Quebec ) has been reappointed as the Chairperson, for a term of 18 months (effective October 12, 2023 ).

) has been reappointed as the Chairperson, for a term of 18 months (effective ). Kenneth Ching Whay Tan ( Richmond, British Columbia ) has been reappointed as a Director, for a term of four years (effective September 25, 2023 ).

( ) has been reappointed as a Director, for a term of four years (effective ). Grant Evan Christoff ( Vancouver, British Columbia ) has been reappointed as a Director, for a term of four years (effective September 25, 2023 ).

( ) has been reappointed as a Director, for a term of four years (effective ). Miranda Gale Keating Erickson ( Calgary, Alberta ) has been reappointed as a Director, for a term of four years (effective September 25, 2023 ).

( ) has been reappointed as a Director, for a term of four years (effective ). Daniel Francis Gallivan ( Halifax, Nova Scotia ) has been reappointed as a Director, for a term of three years (effective September 25, 2023 ).

These appointees bring a wide array of knowledge and expertise to their positions and are active members of their communities. They were re-appointed under the Government of Canada's open, transparent and merit-based Governor-in-Council appointment process to continue in their committed service to our transportation sector.

Quote

"I am very happy to congratulate the accomplished individuals who have been reappointed to the Board of Directors. With their vast knowledge of the rapidly evolving transportation sector, they will continue to provide quality advice and leadership for our national rail services."

Pablo Rodriguez

Minister of Transport

Quick Facts

The Minister of Transport is responsible for appointments to 53 portfolio organizations, which include: 8 Crown corporations; 4 administrative tribunal/agencies; 21 Canadian Airport Authorities; 17 Canada Port Authorities; and 3 other shared governance organizations.

VIA Rail provides sustainable, efficient, and effective passenger rail service, operating an environmentally friendly rail network. The corporation is committed to reducing its carbon footprint and promoting eco-conscious travel options.

VIA Rail plays a critical role in connecting communities across Canada , providing a comprehensive network of passenger rail services. With a focus on customer services, the corporation aims to provide passengers with the most enjoyable travel experience.

Associated Links

Transport Canada is online at www.tc.gc.ca. Subscribe to e-news or stay connected through Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn to keep up to date on the latest from Transport Canada.

This news release may be made available in alternative formats.

SOURCE Transport Canada - Ottawa

For further information: Contacts: Laura Scaffidi, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, [email protected]; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, [email protected], 613-993-0055