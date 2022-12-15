OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to strengthening engagement with Indigenous and local communities as part of broader efforts to strengthen the safety of Canada's railway system and advance reconciliation.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced a new rail safety funding program called the Program to Enhance Rail Safety Engagement, to encourage Indigenous and local communities to participate in rail safety initiatives in Canada. Minister Alghabra also launched a Call for Proposals for the program, with up to $1.6 million in funding, open now until February 16, 2023.

This new program builds on rail safety funding announced last year through the Community Participation Funding Program and further expands opportunities for those interested in sharing their knowledge and expertise about local environments. The knowledge and expertise of Indigenous and local communities is vital in making sure rail safety initiatives and future programming continue to keep communities in Canada safe.

The Program to Enhance Rail Safety Engagement aims:

To provide capacity and relationship building funding for Indigenous and local communities, organizations, and entities to establish engagement processes specific to rail transportation in the relevant geographic area; and

To support Indigenous and local participation in developing and improving Canada's rail safety system by providing opportunities to consult, engage, collaborate, participate in processes and undertake research or studies.

Those interested in learning more about the Program to Enhance Rail Safety Engagement are invited to consult Transport Canada's website.

"Our Government recognizes the importance of working with Indigenous and local communities to improve Canada's rail transportation system. Traditional Indigenous knowledge will help inform our future actions and initiatives so that Canada's railway network continues to operate as safely and securely as possible."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

Transport Canada continues to take action to address the concerns of communities who live and work near rail lines; and to increase the safety of railway operations in Canada .





continues to take action to address the concerns of communities who live and work near rail lines; and to increase the safety of railway operations in . Indigenous and local and communities, organizations, and entities are welcome to apply for funding through the Program to Enhance Rail Safety Engagement. Successful recipients of the program are eligible to receive funding to a maximum up to $150,000 (per recipient and per application).





(per recipient and per application). Transport Canada is committed to engaging with local and Indigenous communities and organizations to make sure that the voices of those interested in rail safety are carefully considered when reviewing and updating transportation-related legislation. In 2021, this commitment was highlighted by the announcement of funding towards the advancement of safe and secure transportation of people and goods by rail. Also, the Community Participation Funding Program added a Rail Safety component for which funding is available.

