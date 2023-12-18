OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - The goods supporting our economy move over long distances to global markets or to Canadian consumers. That's why our supply chains must be strong and resilient to ensure economic security for all Canadians.



Today, the Minister of Transport, Pablo Rodriguez, announced an investment of over $10 million for six projects under the National Trade Corridors Fund in the North and Arctic.



This commitment will fund infrastructure projects and studies that address the unique transportation needs and priorities of Northern and Arctic communities.



The Government of Canada will contribute:

Up to $3.1 million to Air Inuit Ltd. for a project that improves cargo storage in the North at the Puvirnituq airport. This expansion will allow for more efficient distribution from the Puvirnituq hub towards the upper Hudson region.

Up to $1.9 million to C-CORE for a project that uses satellite-based remote sensing to provide safer and more cost-effective infrastructure operations in the North to support operational decision-making for runways, highways, ice roads, and sea ice travel infrastructure.

Up to $362,500 to Nayumivik Landholding Corporation for a study to examine the feasibility of constructing a deep-water wharf at Ungava Bay.

Up to $3.5 million to BGC Engineering Inc. for the development of innovative data management systems that improve the safety, reliability, and resiliency of three transportation corridors, helping to improve safety and preserve infrastructure in the North of Canada.

Up to $131,250 to the Canadian Arctic Innovation Association for the now completed research study that explored the potential use of cargo airships and similar transportation vehicles as a viable mode for transporting goods and services in remote communities in the North.

Up to $1.6 million to the University of Alberta for a project that focuses on mapping the permafrost and ground ice along the Mackenzie Valley Highway and Inuvik-Tuktoyaktuk Highway in the Northwest Territories, using tools that will create a better understanding of the influence of surface and groundwater on permafrost soils and aggregate resources.

These investments will provide additional export capacity, enhanced trade flows, and better access to affordable goods in remote and Northern Canadian communities. They represent another long-term commitment to work with stakeholders on important infrastructure projects and studies to address transportation bottlenecks, vulnerabilities, and congestion along Canada's trade corridors.

Quotes

"We're investing in projects that address some of the unique transportation challenges of the North because we understand we can make a difference in people's lives by strengthening our supply chains for everyone. Northerners need to count on transportation infrastructure that is robust and adapted to their needs, and these projects allow us to keep increasing resilience for those crucial trade corridors."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez

Minister of Transport

"With these investments in important projects throughout the North, we're developing solutions that will improve everyday life in the North by strengthening the transportation systems and supply chains that serve Northerners."

The Honourable Dan Vandal

Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

"Strong and reliable transportation infrastructure provides Canadians access to the necessary and affordable goods they need, no matter where they live. The projects announced today, including one in my community, will provide essential support to Northern communities. We will continue to invest in projects that address the unique needs of Canadians and support hardworking families across the country."

The Honourable Jenna Sudds

Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Canada

"This $3.5 million investment in BGC Canada, through the National Trade Corridors Fund, will power groundbreaking data management systems, ensuring safer, more reliable, and resilient transportation corridors across the North. By supporting local businesses like BGC, we're not just innovating; we're making life easier and more convenient for Canadians across the country and strengthening our commitment to build a better and more connected Canada."

Yasir Naqvi

Member of Parliament for Ottawa Centre

Quick Facts

An efficient and reliable transportation network is key to Canada's economic growth. The Government of Canada , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that will support the flow of goods across Canada's supply chains.

economic growth. The Government of , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that will support the flow of goods across supply chains. The National Trade Corridors Fund is a competitive, merit-based program designed to help infrastructure owners and users invest in the critical transportation assets that support economic activity in Canada . A total of $4.6 billion over 11 years (2017-2028) has been allocated to the program.

. A total of over 11 years (2017-2028) has been allocated to the program. National Trade Corridors Fund invests in projects that address the unique and urgent transportation needs in Canada's Arctic and North. The needs include climate resilience and access to markets, creating social and economic opportunities, access between communities and to essential services despite difficult terrain and severe climate conditions, and the high cost of construction along Canada's northern trade corridors.

Related Product

