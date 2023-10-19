BRANDON, MB, Oct. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Local and regional airports in Canada are a critical link in our supply chains. They keep communities connected. We depend on these airports to ensure that local communities can thrive across the country.

The Minister of Transport, Pablo Rodriguez, announced today that the Government of Canada is making major investments in improving safety at the Brandon Municipal Airport.

Through Transport Canada's Airports Capital Assistance Program, the Airport is receiving more than $10 million to rehabilitate airside pavement on Runway 08-26, Taxiway A and Apron 1. This rehabilitation work will help keep passengers, airport workers and crews safe by ensuring airside surfaces remain in top condition.

Since 2016, the Government of Canada has provided the Brandon Municipal Airport with more than $2.3 million in Airports Capital Assistance funding for projects and equipment including the purchase of a grader used in airside snow removal, the installation of wildlife control fencing, and the rehabilitation of airside electrical systems.

"Our government will continue to invest in a strong, resilient supply chain. Safe and efficient local and regional airports are a key part in that. This is good news for the communities the Brandon Municipal Airport serves.

Transport Canada's Airports Capital Assistance Program provides federal funding to help eligible airports finance capital projects that will help them maintain safety.

Since the Airports Capital Assistance Program started in 1995, the Government of Canada has invested over $1.25 billion for 1,256 projects at 201 local, regional and National Airports System airports across the country.

