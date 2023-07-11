EDMONTON, AB, July 11, 2023 /CNW/ - An efficient and reliable transportation system is essential to making life more affordable for Canadians and combatting the rising cost of living. The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring our supply chains grow the economy and create good, middle-class jobs for Canadians, while making them resilient and adaptable to the effects of climate change.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, was in Edmonton to announce a new investment, under the National Trade Corridors Fund, of up to nearly $31 million for the 50 Street CP Rail Grade Separation and Widening Project. This will improve the safety of a railway crossing and reduce congestion and travel times in the city.

This new funding is in addition to the more than $39 million announced in 2018 for the same project.

Improvements that will enhance safety and increase the efficient flow of goods along this key trade corridor route include:

a new overpass over the existing railway crossing north of the Sherwood Park Freeway;

two new traffic lanes on 50 Street, increasing the total number of lanes from four to a

six-lane divided roadway;

six-lane divided roadway; the realignment and reconstruction of the intersection at 82 Avenue and 50 Street to maintain important connections between local residential neighborhoods and commercial developments; and

new sidewalks and shared-use paths along 50 Street so that people in the city can get where they need to go quickly and safely.

In 2023, the main construction focus will be on building the northbound overpass and working on stormwater drainage. Once this is complete, construction will shift to the southbound overpass. Project construction, which began in spring 2022, involves completing underground and overhead utility and drainage work and is expected to be completed by fall 2027.

The Government of Canada continues to invest to make the country's supply chain stronger, to boost economic growth and to create more opportunities for our businesses. This represents another long-term commitment to work with stakeholders on important infrastructure projects to address transportation bottlenecks, vulnerabilities, and congestion along Canada's trade corridors.

Quotes

"Our Government is committed to improving our transportation system through investments in infrastructure projects like this. By doing so, we aim to strengthen the economy, and create good jobs for Canadians. Today, the funding provided to Edmonton will ensure that goods can move efficiently and that our citizens can travel safely."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

"The City of Edmonton welcomes the additional funding from the Government of Canada to support this important city-building project. The City is committed to providing Edmontonians with efficient transportation systems that improve mobility for all. We are grateful that our Federal funding partners recognize the need to improve and continue to build critical infrastructure that will increase the quality of life for Edmontonians."

His Worship the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi

Mayor of Edmonton

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is investing to help goods move smoothly throughout Canada's supply chains.

, through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is investing to help goods move smoothly throughout supply chains. The National Trade Corridors Fund is a competitive, merit-based program designed to help infrastructure owners and users invest in the critical transportation assets that support economic activity in Canada . A total of $4.6 billion over 11 years (2017-2028) has been allocated to the program.

. A total of over 11 years (2017-2028) has been allocated to the program. Through the National Trade Corridors Fund, Transport Canada is supporting improvements to Canada's roads, rail, air, and marine shipping routes to foster domestic and international trade.

roads, rail, air, and marine shipping routes to foster domestic and international trade. The National Trade Corridors Fund's Increasing the Fluidity of Canada's Supply Chains call for proposals supports fluid and reliable trade flows between Canada and global markets, as well as internal trade corridors.

call for proposals supports fluid and reliable trade flows between and global markets, as well as internal trade corridors. The Prime Minister first announced the funding for this project in May 2018 .

