OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Transport Canada is responsible for ensuring a safe, efficient, and environmentally sustainable transportation systems in Canada. Marine Atlantic Inc. is the federal crown corporation that fulfills Canada's constitutional responsibility to support the freight and passenger ferry service between Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador. It is a critical component of the nation's transportation network, providing a vital link that facilitates the movement of persons and goods to and from the Island of Newfoundland.

Today, the Minister of Transport, Pablo Rodriguez, announced two appointments to the Board of Directors of Marine Atlantic Inc. (effective September 25, 2023).

Randolph William Drover (Bishop's Falls, Newfoundland and Labrador ) has been appointed as a Director, for a term of four years.

and ) has been appointed as a Director, for a term of four years. Jennifer Warren ( St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador ) has been appointed as a Director, for a term of four years.

These appointees represent a broad spectrum of expertise to their positions. They were appointed following an open, transparent and merit-based Governor-in-Council selection process to contribute to Marine Atlantic Inc. in fulfilling their important mandate, connecting Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador.

"The freight and passenger ferry service are critical for Canadians in Newfoundland. I extend my best wishes to these individuals in their appointments as Directors at Marine Atlantic Inc. They have an important job to do as they serve Canadians through the transportation sector.

The Minister of Transport is responsible for appointments to 53 portfolio organizations, which include: 8 Crown corporations; 4 administrative tribunal/agencies; 21 Canadian Airport Authorities; 17 Canada Port Authorities; and 3 other shared governance organizations.

Marine Atlantic Inc. is a federal Crown corporation that fulfills Canada's constitutional obligation to support a daily, year-round passenger and freight ferry service between North Sydney, Nova Scotia , and Port aux Basques, Newfoundland and Labrador . The ferry service is essential for the movement of people and goods, contributing to the economic and social well-being of the region.

