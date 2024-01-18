OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadians deserve a safe, efficient, and environmentally sustainable transportation system. The Canadian Transportation Agency is the federal regulatory body that ensures that the national transportation system runs efficiently and smoothly, and oversees consumer protection for air passengers and the protection of persons with disabilities' human rights. It plays a critical role in the nation's transportation network.

Today, the Minister of Transport, Pablo Rodriguez, announced the following two appointments at the Canadian Transportation Agency:

J. Mark MacKeigan has been reappointed as a member for a term of four years (effective November 28, 2023 ).

has been reappointed as a member for a term of four years (effective ). Marisa Eva Victor has been appointed as a member for a four-year term (effective January 9, 2024 ).

These appointees bring a diverse range of expertise to their roles within the Canadian Transportation Agency. Their appointments were made through an open, transparent and merit-based Governor-in-Council selection process, aimed at aiding the Canadian Transportation Agency in fulfilling its crucial mandate of ensuring a competitive, accessible, and efficient transportation system for Canadians.

Quote

"We are appointing qualified members to the Canadian Transportation Agency to ensure a competitive, accessible, and sustainable transportation system. I wish them well and look forward to seeing them play a crucial role advancing the goals of the agency and shaping the future of Canada's transportation landscape."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez

Minister of Transport

Quick Facts

The Minister of Transport is responsible for appointments to 53 portfolio organizations, which include: 8 Crown corporations; 4 administrative tribunal/agencies; 21 Canadian Airport Authorities; 17 Canada Port Authorities; and 3 other shared governance organizations.



Associated Links

Transport Canada is online at www.tc.gc.ca. Subscribe to e-news or stay connected through Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn to keep up to date on the latest from Transport Canada.

This news release may be made available in alternative formats.

SOURCE Transport Canada - Ottawa

For further information: Laura Scaffidi, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, [email protected]; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, [email protected], 613-993-0055