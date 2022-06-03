KLEINBURG, ON, June 3, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to keeping Canadians safe by improving railway safety and increasing public awareness and confidence in Canada's rail transportation system.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, and the Member of Parliament for Vaughan—Woodbridge, Francesco Sorbara, announced that the Government of Canada is providing almost $24 million to fund 147 projects across Canada under the Rail Safety Improvement Program. This includes contributions for 58 grade crossing, infrastructure, and research projects in Ontario, for a total amount of more than $13 million.

Through the Rail Safety Improvement Program, Transport Canada is working to keep Canadians safe. Canada maintains one of the safest rail transportation systems in the world through shared efforts by partners, including governments, railway companies and communities. This year's funding will contribute to enhanced railway safety in communities across Canada.

In addition to supporting infrastructure, technology, and research projects that improve railway safety, this investment will reduce safety risks, and contribute to economic growth by creating good-paying jobs. Funded projects include infrastructure improvements rail crossings and the development of innovative technologies.

"Investing in rail safety in Ontario and other parts of Canada will help keep communities safe. Since its inception four years ago, the Rail Safety Improvement Program has provided more than $107 million to enhance rail safety. We will continue to invest in projects that improve our rail system and that help keep Canadians safe.

"We must continue to support grade crossing, infrastructure, and research projects in order to increase rail safety. By investing in these projects here in Ontario, we can address safety concerns and protect our communities."

Funding through the Rail Safety Improvement Program enables recipients to improve rail infrastructure, explore innovative solutions, and educate Canadians on railway safety.

The Rail Safety Improvement Program funds projects and initiatives that contribute to increasing safety at grade crossings and along rail lines and increase public confidence in Canada's rail system.

rail system. This year, the funding will go towards 120 grade-crossing improvements, five crossing infrastructure projects, 10 grade crossing closures and 12 technology and research projects across the country.

The Rail Safety Improvement Program provides funding to provinces, territories, municipalities and local governments, road and transit authorities, crown corporations, for-profit and not-for-profit organizations, academia, Indigenous groups, communities and organizations, and individuals/private landowners to help improve rail safety and reduce injuries and fatalities related to rail transportation.

