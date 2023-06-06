OTTAWA, ON, June 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada is home to thousands of lakes, rivers, oceans, and other waterways that are a source of work, pleasure, and inspiration from coast-to-coast-to-coast. Transport Canada is committed to promoting safe boating practices on these waterways, with the goal of reducing preventable incidents, including drowning and property damage.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced a call for proposals, inviting organizations who raise public education and awareness about recreational boating safety issues, practices, and behaviours in Canada to submit their applications.

Under the Boating Safety Contribution Program, funding is provided to support the following eligible activities in alignment with the program's objective:

Encourage safe boating practices and compliance with regulations through education, awareness, and information. For example: promoting awareness, public education campaigns, producing and circulating materials that improve and promote boating safety; and

Research, studies, and analyses that contribute to a better understanding of boater behaviour and attitudes and why boaters are unaware of boating safety-related issues.

Canadians across the country love to get on their paddleboards, canoes, kayaks, and generally out on the water, but they must do so in a responsible way. Drowning is preventable and wearing a lifejacket can be the difference between life and death.

"Organizations funded through the Boating Safety Contribution Program raise awareness of safe boating practices. I applaud this work and would like to remind Canadians that when you're on the water, remember to wear a lifejacket, make sure someone knows where you are, and always boat sober."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

Since 2009, the Boating Safety Contribution Program has funded 123 recreational boating safety projects across Canada totalling $17.38 million , with 20 projects that are ongoing in fiscal year 2023-2024. While the regional composition of project proposals varies from year to year, projects have been funded in all regions of Canada .

totalling , with 20 projects that are ongoing in fiscal year 2023-2024. While the regional composition of project proposals varies from year to year, projects have been funded in all regions of . The Program funds up to 75 percent of total eligible project expenditures, up to a maximum of $300,000 , per fiscal year, per recipient. The Program has an annual ongoing budget of $1 million . As some projects are multi-year, funds can be committed for more than one fiscal year.

, per fiscal year, per recipient. The Program has an annual ongoing budget of . As some projects are multi-year, funds can be committed for more than one fiscal year. In their application, eligible applicants must demonstrate how they meet the Program's objectives of:

Increasing the number of pleasure craft and small vessel operators following safe boating practices;



Improving access to national boating incident data that will improve stakeholder's capacity to deliver evidence-based awareness and education initiatives; and



Helping reduce deaths, injuries, and property damages due to boating accidents.

