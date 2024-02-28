OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada is a maritime nation, with more coastline than any other country in the world. Marine safety in Canada is built on more than 100 regulations, 30 laws, international agreements, and even more relationships and partnerships. They contribute to a world-leading marine safety system in Canada.

Today, the Minister of Transport, Pablo Rodriguez, announced amendments to the Marine Safety Fees Regulations to modernize vessel registry fees. The amendments will come into force April 1, 2024. This is a step forward to modernize marine safety and services in Canada.

These amendments ensure that Transport Canada's services are sustainably funded and efficiently delivered. Furthermore, these regulations shift a portion of this cost burden from taxpayers to those who directly benefit from these services, like vessel owners.

Through modernizations like this one, Transport Canada can deliver efficient services to support safe maritime operations for all.

"We're amending the Marine Safety Fees Regulations to modernize marine safety and services in Canada, and ensure the sustainability of our service fee model, in order to provide high-quality services for the maritime community."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez

Minister of Transport

The amended Marine Safety Fees Regulations balance the financial burden of the vessel registry program's costs between those who use the services and the Canadian public. That will ensure that those who directly benefit from the vessel registry services pay their fair share of the costs for the program.

balance the financial burden of the vessel registry program's costs between those who use the services and the Canadian public. That will ensure that those who directly benefit from the vessel registry services pay their fair share of the costs for the program. This adjustment allows for the continued delivery of high-quality services to the maritime community, supporting businesses and organizations that rely on these crucial services. Furthermore, the introduction of a digital e-registry platform will significantly improve the client experience, enabling easier submission of registrations and tracking of requests.

