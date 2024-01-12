Minister of Transport announces airport improvements in Whitehorse

WHITEHORSE, YT, Jan. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - An efficient and reliable transportation system is essential to making life more affordable for Canadians. The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring our supply chains support economic growth and create good, middle-class jobs, while making them resilient and adaptable to the effects of climate change.

Today, the Minister of Transport, Pablo Rodriguez, announced an investment of up to $186.2 million under the National Trade Corridors Fund for a project that includes major upgrades at the Erik Nielsen Whitehorse International Airport.

The airport infrastructure requires improvements to maintain existing essential services such as passenger and charter flights, as well as cargo handling activities.

The project consists of four main improvements:

upgrading the parallel runway;

reconstructing the main runway;

replacing the Whitehorse air maintenance facility, and

In addition to upgrading the airport's critical infrastructure, the project aims to enhance safety measures and increase operational capacity to better support Yukon's mining and tourism sectors. The project will also work to increase the airport's resilience against the impacts of climate change.

The Government of Canada continues to make investments to strengthen the country's supply chains, promote economic growth and enhance the opportunities for our businesses to expand into global markets. This represents another long-term commitment to work with stakeholders on strategic infrastructure projects to address transportation bottlenecks, vulnerabilities, and congestion along Canada's trade corridors.

Quotes

"We're investing in the Erik Nielsen Whitehorse International Airport to support the growth of the tourism and economic sectors in Yukon. Strengthening our supply chains also means Canadians in Northern communities can more easily have access to the goods they need, when they need them and at fair prices."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez

Minister of Transport

"This investment by our government is a vote of confidence in one of the key economic sectors of the Yukon. It will also ensure our infrastructure is resilient and will be able to withstand the disruptive effects of climate change. With these runway upgrades, Erik Nielsen Airport will be able to better serve our community."

Brendan Hanley

Member of Parliament for Yukon

"As the largest airport in the Yukon, the Erik Nielsen Whitehorse International Airport is critical to our transportation network. Our government is committed to making investments in our aviation infrastructure to help provide safe and reliable air travel for all. These upgrades will continue to ensure the airport meets the needs of the territory now and into the future."

Nils Clarke

Minister of Highways and Public Works

Government of Yukon

Quick Facts

