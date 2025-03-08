OTTAWA, ON, March 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Minister of Transport and Internal Trade, the Honourable Anita Anand, welcomed the appointment of Jonathan Goldbloom as the Chairperson of VIA Rail Canada Inc. (VIA Rail) effective April 12, 2025, for a term of five years.

Mr. Goldbloom, of Montréal, Quebec, has extensive business and management experience as well as extensive knowledge of the rail industry. He has been a board member of VIA Rail since 2017 and a member of multiple VIA Rail committees.

The Government of Canada oversees and improves the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of Canada's transportation systems. VIA Rail operates the national passenger rail services on behalf of the Government of Canada. Its objective is to provide safe, accessible, efficient, reliable and environmentally friendly passenger rail service to regional and remote communities.

Quote

"I am pleased to announce that Jonathan Goldbloom will serve as Chairperson of VIA Rail. He brings considerable experience in the transportation and rail industries to his new role. I wish him every success in his work to connect Canadians across the country."

The Honourable Anita Anand

Minister of Transport and Internal Trade

Quick facts

The Minister of Transport is responsible for appointments in 56 Government of Canada portfolio organizations, which include: 9 Crown corporations; 4 administrative tribunal/agencies; 21 Airport Authorities; 17 Canada Port Authorities; and 5 other shared governance organizations.

portfolio organizations, which include: VIA Rail provides a safe, accessible, efficient, reliable, sustainable and environmentally friendly passenger rail service across Canada.

VIA Rail plays a critical role in connecting communities across Canada , providing a comprehensive network of passenger rail services. With a focus on customer services, the corporation aims to provide passengers with the most enjoyable travel experience.

