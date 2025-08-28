OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada's ferry services, railways, and steel and aluminum industries are engines of our economy. They connect our communities, create high-paying jobs, and build the infrastructure that Canadians rely on every day.

To ensure these sectors remain strong and resilient, the Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Transport and Internal Trade, will host the Made in Canada: Ferries and Rail Summit on September 2, 2025, in Hamilton, Ontario.

This Summit will bring together key industry leaders, suppliers, and governments to discuss how, by working together, Canada's rail and ferry industries will use Canadian steel and aluminum to build. Discussions will address future needs for ferry and rail projects, capacity constraints and barriers to building in Canada, as well as actions governments could take to support industry.

The summit is a major opportunity for Canadian industry, workers, and labour. By prioritizing the use of Canadian steel and aluminum, it will help build more resilient supply chains and create new, long-term jobs. This focus on domestic production ensures that our investments in critical transportation infrastructure—like trains and ferries—directly benefit the people and businesses that form the backbone of our economy. At a time when these industries are facing intense pressure from tariffs, the summit helps foster a more self-sufficient and stronger industrial base in Canada.

Canada must build a reliable domestic market for its own producers and manufacturers. Canada's new government is focused on building one strong Canadian economy— with high-paying and highly skilled jobs across the country.

"Canada's ferries, railways, and steel and aluminum industries are the engines that keep our economy moving. This discussion will bring these sectors together to ensure we're building with Canadian steel and aluminum, protecting Canadian jobs, and charting the course for the strongest economy in the G7."

The Honourable Chrystia Freeland

Minister of Transport and Internal Trade

