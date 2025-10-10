COWANSVILLE, QC, Oct. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Rapid, sustainable housing construction is a priority for the Government of Canada. To meet the current shortage, the government is making investments to support the development of innovative, sustainable manufacturing solutions, thereby accelerating the construction of affordable housing.

In this context, Louis Villeneuve, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, will highlight the project by Appalachian Flooring implemented thanks to CED's support.

This project aligns with investments announced by the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED.

Media representatives are invited to participate in a tour of the business following the press conference.

Date:

October 14, 2025

Time:

2:30 p.m. – Start of press the conference

3:00 p.m. – Tour of the business

Location:

Appalachian Flooring

454 Rue de la Rivière

Cowansville, Quebec

J2K 3G6

We ask any journalists who wish to attend this press conference to confirm their presence by writing to the following email address by 12 noon on October 14, 2025: [email protected]. CED will use the email addresses received to send out the news release the day of the announcement.

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Gabrielle Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]