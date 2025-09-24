MONTRÉAL, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada is leading the way as International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Member States assemble in Montréal to work together to make international civil aviation safe, secure, accessible, and build stronger connections to grow our economy.

Yesterday, the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, addressed international delegates at the opening ceremony of the 42nd Session of the Assembly of ICAO, which runs from September 23 to October 3, in Montréal.

Minister MacKinnon underscored aviation's role as one of the most powerful engines of economic growth. He highlighted the need for continued cooperation and innovation, including developing and adopting new, more efficient technologies, to help seize the opportunities of the rapidly evolving field of aviation, while ensuring that No Country is Left Behind. The Minister also stressed the importance of making international aviation more accessible to persons with disabilities and continuing to make aviation more sustainable.

While in Montréal, Minister MacKinnon also met with his counterparts and key international allies from the European Union, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Ukraine and the United States to discuss ways to enhance international cooperation in transportation.

"As the proud host country of ICAO since 1947, Canada fully supports a strong, rules-based international order that underpins global aviation. We will always champion the highest standards of safety and security, and ensure aviation remains a bridge that connects people, countries, and economies across all Member States. Together, we can build a resilient, inclusive, and sustainable future for international civil aviation."

The Honourable Steven MacKinnon

Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

ICAO is a United Nations (UN) specialized agency that serves as the global forum of 193 Member States working to advance international civil aviation. ICAO develops policies and standards, undertakes compliance audits, performs studies and analyses, provides assistance and builds aviation capacity through many other activities, including cooperation of its Member States and stakeholders.

As Host country, Canada is committed to providing the necessary support to ICAO and its diplomatic community. In doing so, Canada works closely with the City of Montréal, the Government of Québec and the Secretariat of ICAO to ensure the Organization continues to thrive in Montréal.

is committed to providing the necessary support to ICAO and its diplomatic community. In doing so, works closely with the City of Montréal, the Government of Québec and the Secretariat of ICAO to ensure the Organization continues to thrive in Montréal. The ICAO Assembly is the Organization's sovereign body. It meets at least once every three years in Montréal and is convened by ICAO's governing body, the Council. The Assembly establishes ICAO's priorities for the upcoming three years.

