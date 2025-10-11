OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Prime Minister condemned the recent Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy grid, which left thousands of Ukrainians without power. Canada is closely coordinating with Ukraine on new opportunities to support the defence of its energy infrastructure and to ensure Ukraine has sufficient gas supply as winter approaches.

The Prime Minister and the President discussed Russia's ongoing war of aggression. The leaders emphasised Canada's work with partners in the Coalition of the Willing to support Ukraine and advance peace and security, including through robust security guarantees.

The leaders discussed the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, which Canada and Ukraine convened at the leader level on the margins of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly last month.

Canada has provided robust military and financial aid to Ukraine, including over $12.4 billion in direct financial support – the largest per capita financial contribution among G7 countries. Prime Minister Carney also confirmed Canada's acquisition of the NATO Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List package of U.S. military equipment will strengthen Ukraine's air defence capabilities at a critical moment in the war.

The leaders agreed to remain in close contact as their ministers prepare to meet to advance work in increasing financial pressure on Russia at the G7 Finance ministers meeting this week, on the margins of the 2025 Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund in Washington, D.C.

