OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - This week, the Minister of Transport and Internal Trade, the Honourable Anita Anand, travelled to Washington D.C. to participate in a series of bilateral meetings with U.S. government officials. She underscored the importance of the Canada-United States relationship, the strong economic ties, and engaged partners on shared transportation priorities. While in Washington, Minister Anand met with her counterpart, Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy, where they discussed transportation safety and the vital role of our integrated supply chains and shared economic benefits.

Minister Anand also met with Representative Troy Nehls, Chair of the Transportation and Infrastructure Aviation Subcommittee; Senator Tammy Duckworth, Ranking Member of the Aviation Safety, Operations, Innovation Subcommittee; Representative Steve Cohen, Ranking Member of the Transportation and Infrastructure Aviation Subcommittee; Senator Maria Cantwell, Ranking Member of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, and Representative Sam Graves, Chair of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure to talk about tariffs and the negative impacts for workers and businesses on both sides of the border.

The Minister also took the opportunity to meet with Canadian Heads of Missions from the U.S. and Mexico, and participated in a fireside chat with Dr. Christopher Sands, Director of the Wilson Centre's Canada Institute.

"Continued collaboration between our two countries on transport issues is essential. The time spent with our American partners was extremely valuable to ensure that our trade relationship remains strong and mutually beneficial."

