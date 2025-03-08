Minister of Transport and Internal Trade announces appointments in the transportation sector Français
Mar 08, 2025, 12:30 ET
OTTAWA, ON, March 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Minister of Transport and Internal Trade, the Honourable Anita Anand, announced the following appointments in the transportation sector.
Buffalo and Fort Erie Public Bridge Authority
The Buffalo and Fort Erie Public Bridge Authority is a binational, shared governance organization that owns and operates the Peace Bridge, connecting Fort Erie, Ontario, and Buffalo, New York. Five of the board members represent Canada and the other five represent New York State.
- • Margaret Neubauer has been reappointed as a Canadian board member for a four-year term.
- • Debbie Zimmerman has been reappointed as a Canadian board member for a four-year term.
Great Lakes Pilotage Authority
The Pilotage Authority, a Crown corporation based in Cornwall, Ontario, establishes, operates, maintains, and administers an efficient pilotage service within designated Canadian waters in the St. Lawrence River and the Great Lakes Region.
- David Souliere has been reappointed as a member for a four-year term.
Ship–source Oil Pollution Fund
The Ship-Source Oil Pollution Fund is responsible for the investigation and payment of claims for oil spills from all classes of ships in Canada as well as making Canada's contribution payments to the International Oil Pollution Compensation Fund.
Caroline Healey has been appointed as an administrator for a five-year term, effective March 31.
Canadian Port Authorities
Port Authorities are shared-governance organizations that operate at arm's length from the federal government. Their responsibilities include establishing business direction and making commercial decisions for the port, maintaining and dredging commercial shipping channels, and acting as landlords, leasing their port operations to private operators.
Nanaimo Port Authority
- Barbara Coe has been reappointed as a user director for a three-year term.
- Frederick William Denning has been reappointed as a user director for a three-year term.
- Shiva Dean has been reappointed as a user director for a three-year term.
Saguenay Port Authority
- Gilbert Demers has been appointed as a user director for a three-year term.
- Marie-Christine Larouche has been reappointed as a user director until October 31, 2027.
Vancouver Fraser Port Authority
- Catherine McLay has been reappointed as a user director until June 20, 2026.
- Craig Munroe has been reappointed as a federal director until November 8, 2026.
- James Belsheim has been reappointed as a user director for a three-year term.
Windsor Port Authority
- Walter Benzinger has been reappointed as a user director until June 26, 2026.
The appointees come from diverse backgrounds with experience across various fields. They are active members in their communities and bring a broad range of knowledge and expertise to their respective organizations.
Quotes
"The Government of Canada is committed to open, transparent and merit-based processes for selecting appointees. I wish these highly qualified individuals every success in their roles. These appointments will ensure the transportation sector continues to connect communities and serve Canadians across the country."
The Honourable Anita Anand
Minister of Transport and Internal Trade
Quick facts
The Minister of Transport is responsible for appointments in 56 Government of Canada portfolio organizations, which include:
- 9 Crown corporations;
- 4 administrative tribunal/agencies;
- 21 Airport Authorities;
- 17 Canada Port Authorities; and
- 5 other shared governance organizations.
SOURCE Transport Canada - Ottawa
Contacts : Laura Scaffidi, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Transport and Internal Trade, Ottawa, [email protected]; Media relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, [email protected]
