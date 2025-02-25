OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Minister of Transport and Internal Trade, the Honourable Anita Anand, announced the following appointments in the transportation sector.

Canadian Air Transport Security Authority

The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority is a Crown corporation mandated with protecting the public through effective and efficient screening of air travellers and their baggage.

Kenneth Yong-Chiang Chan ( Toronto, Ontario ) has been appointed to the board of directors for a five-year term.

) has been appointed to the board of directors for a five-year term. Andrew Loschmann ( Ottawa, Ontario ) has been appointed to the board of directors for a four-year term.

) has been appointed to the board of directors for a four-year term. Michael Maxwell ( Calgary, Alberta ) has been appointed to the board of directors for a four-year term.

Canadian Transportation Agency

The Canadian Transportation Agency is the federal regulatory body that ensures the smooth and efficient operation of the national transportation system, while providing consumer protection for air passengers, and protecting the human rights of persons with disabilities to an accessible transportation network.

Thomas Joseph Oommen ( Ottawa, Ontario ) has been appointed as a member for a three-year term.

Prince Rupert Port Authority

The Prince Rupert Port Authority oversees one of North America's fastest growing and most efficient trade gateways, strategically located on British Columbia's northern coast. It plays a pivotal role in connecting global markets through its state-of-the-art facilities and commitment to sustainable growth.

Jean-Jacques Ruest ( Brossard, Quebec ) has been appointed to the board of directors for a three-year term.

The Federal Bridge Corporation Limited

The Federal Bridge Corporation Limited is a Crown corporation responsible for safely and efficiently managing and operating international bridges and associated structures in Sault Ste. Marie, Point Edward, Lansdowne (Thousand Islands) and Cornwall, Ontario.

Richard Emil Talvitie ( Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario ) has been appointed to the board of directors for a three-year term.

Transportation Appeal Tribunal of Canada

The Transportation Appeal Tribunal of Canada conducts reviews and appeal hearings on administrative and enforcement decisions taken by the Minister of Transport and the Canadian Transportation Agency at the request of those affected by these decisions.

Gary Drouin ( Chelsea, Quebec ) has been appointed as a full-time member and Chairperson for a five-year term.

The appointees come from diverse backgrounds with experience across various fields. They are active members in their communities and bring a broad range of knowledge and expertise to their respective organizations.

Quotes

"With their diverse expertise and strong community ties, I'm confident these highly qualified individuals will bring invaluable perspectives to their roles. These appointments will ensure the transportation sector continues to connect communities, support businesses, and serve Canadians effectively."

The Honourable Anita Anand

Minister of Transport and Internal Trade

Quick facts

The Minister of Transport is responsible for appointments in 56 Government of Canada portfolio organizations, which include:

9 Crown corporations;

4 administrative tribunal/agencies;

21 Airport Authorities;

17 Canada Port Authorities; and

5 other shared governance organizations.

