QUEBEC, Dec. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - One third of the population in Canada does not have dental insurance, and many may not be able to visit an oral health professional due to the costs of dental care services. This lack of access to vital health care can contribute to serious health issues. That is why the Government of Canada is taking concrete actions to address cost barriers to dental care for families who need it most.

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, was at Centre dentaire Montcalm in Quebec City to discuss the new, temporary Canada Dental Benefit, which opened for applications last week. The benefit gives eligible families up-front, tax-free, direct payments of up to $650 a year per eligible child under 12 for two years (up to $1,300) to support the costs of dental care services.

To date, the CRA has received almost 36,000 applications and payments are already being received by Canadian families.

In order to access the benefit, applicants must meet all of the following criteria:

They have a child or children under 12 as of December 1, 2022 and are currently receiving the Canada Child Benefit (CCB) for that child;

and are currently receiving the Canada Child Benefit (CCB) for that child; They have an adjusted family net income of less than $90,000 ;

; Their child does not have access to private dental insurance;

They have filed their 2021 tax return; and

They have had or will have out of pocket expenses for their child's dental care services incurred between October 1, 2022 and June 30, 2023 , for which the costs are not fully covered or reimbursed by another dental program provided by any level of government.

Eligible parents can apply for the Canada Dental Benefit quickly and easily through their CRA My Account. Those who apply online and are signed up for direct deposit could receive their payment within 5 business days. Those who are unable to apply online can call our new dedicated phone line at 1-800-715-8836 to complete their application with an agent.

While this temporary Canada Dental Benefit is in place, the Government of Canada will keep working to build a comprehensive, long-term Canada-wide dental care program.

"The Canada Dental Benefit is already helping families afford dental care for their children. This benefit will help even more children in Quebec get brighter smiles and improve their oral health. Payments are now being delivered to eligible parents and guardians across the country, which means more money in their pockets, at a time when it is most needed."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Canada's Minister of Health

Tooth decay is the most common, yet preventable, childhood chronic disease in Canada and around the world.

and around the world. Treatment of dental problems is the leading cause of day surgery (under general anaesthesia) in Canada among children under the age of 5.

among children under the age of 5. In 2010, 57% of 6-11 year olds were reported to have or have had a cavity.

Budget 2022 committed $5.3 billion over five years, starting in 2022-23, and $1.7 billion ongoing, to help with dental care for Canadians who are unable to access care because of the costs.

