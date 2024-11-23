KANGIQSUJUAQ, QC , Nov. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada and Makivvik

Acknowledging and addressing past wrongs is key to advancing reconciliation and renewing the Inuit-Crown relationship.

Today, the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations delivered an official apology on behalf of the Government of Canada to Nunavik Inuit for Canada's role in the killing of qimmiit (sled dogs) in Nunavik in the 1950s and 1960s.

The unjustified killing of qimmiit in Nunavik led to food and economic insecurity and the loss of traditional ways of accessing land, and caused deep and lasting emotional wounds to Nunavik Inuit that endure to this day. The work of Makivvik and Nunavik Inuit on highlighting the real, intergenerational harms of Canada's actions and inactions during this dark period and protecting Nunavik Inuit rights, cultural practices, and economic growth is to be commended.

As part of today's apology, the Government of Canada has provided $45 million to Makivvik to support Nunavik Inuit communities in implementing programs that will promote healing and cultural revitalization.

The apology and related initiatives are the result of the dedication of Nunavik Inuit and collaborative efforts between Inuit and the Crown, in partnership with Makivvik and supported by the Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee.

The Government of Canada will continue to work to advance reconciliation and renew the relationship with the Inuit based on recognition of rights, respect, cooperation, and partnership.

Quotes

"For decades, the Inuit of Nunavik have fought tirelessly for this acknowledgment and apology. While we cannot undo the pain and loss caused by these actions, the funding announced today is a step toward healing for our communities. These resources will help us address the deep traumas of the past and ensure the Canadian government takes its rightful place as a partner in the healing process—a role Makivvik has shouldered alone for far too long."

Pita Aatami

President, Makivvik

"Today, the Government of Canada accepted responsibility for its role in a terrible historic injustice and expressed its deep regret and sincere apology for the harms inflicted by the slaughter of qimmiit in Nunavik. This is not only an important step toward advancing reconciliation and renewing our relationship with Nunavik Inuit communities, but it is simply the right thing to do. Thank you to President Aatami and all those who made this historic day possible."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

Quick facts

Makivvik's mandate is to protect the rights and interests of over 13,000 Inuit in Nunavik and administer financial compensation arising from the James Bay and Northern Quebec Agreement signed in 1975.

signed in 1975. Makivvik has sought an apology and funding from the federal and Québec provincial governments to address the harms of the Nunavik Dog Slaughter since delegates adopted Resolution No. 1999 in March 1999 .

. In 2011, then Quebec Premier Jean Charest delivered an apology on behalf of the Province of Quebec for the role it played in the loss of the qimmiit.

Premier Jean Charest delivered an apology on behalf of the Province of for the role it played in the loss of the qimmiit. The Nunavik Dog Slaughter has been listed as an action item under the Inuit Crown Partnership Committee's Reconciliation Measures and Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls priority area since 2017.

This work is informed by the principles set out by the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and supports the implementation of Action Item 67 of the United Nations Declaration Act Action Plan.

Related products

Official public apology text

Associated links

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

X: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous and @Makivvik

Instagram: @gcindigenous and @Makivvik

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.cirnac.gc.ca/RSS .

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

For more information, media may contact: Carson Tagoona, Director of Communications, Makivvik, [email protected]; Bahoz Dara Aziz, Director, Communications and Issues Management, Office of the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, [email protected]; Media Relations, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, 819-934-2302, [email protected]