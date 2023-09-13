LONDON, ON, Sept. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - No one should face harassment and violence at work or anywhere. That is why the Government of Canada continues to make significant investments to help create safer workplaces where everyone is included, respected and protected.

Today, Minister of Labour Seamus O'Regan Jr. toured the Centre for Research & Education on Violence Against Women & Children at Western University, a recent funding recipient under the Government's Workplace Harassment and Violence Prevention Fund (WHVP). The WHVP funds multi-year projects that support the development of sector-specific tools and resources to create safer, more welcoming workplaces for employees in the federally regulated private sector.

During his visit, Minister O'Regan had the opportunity to learn more about the project, which will see the creation of specialized resources and training for union leaders and representatives to inform employees of their rights and build harassment- and violence-free workplaces. The project will be developed in collaboration with FETCO, the Canadian Labour Congress, workplace harassment and violence prevention experts and Francophone representatives from Quebec.

Projects like this build on the Government's ongoing efforts to create safer, more inclusive workplaces, such as the ratification of the International Labour Organization's Convention 190, the Violence and Harassment Convention, 2019, and projects funded through the Workplace Opportunities: Removing Barriers to Equity (WORBE) program. The Government will continue working with unions, workers and employers, so that no Canadian goes to work fearing harassment and violence.

Quotes

"No one should have to choose between feeding their family and being safe at work. A safe and respectful workplace is a fundamental right in Canada. So we're working with labour, industry and experts to make sure that right is upheld."

– Minister of Labour and Seniors, Seamus O'Regan Jr.

"To prevent and address violence and harassment at work effectively, we need tools and resources to increase knowledge and raise awareness. Supporting organizations like the Centre for Research & Education on Violence Against Women & Children here at Western is how we build the workplaces workers need and deserve."

– Member of Parliament for London North Centre, Peter Fragiskatos

"Cultivating a workplace free from harassment and violence isn't just a legal obligation—it's a testament to an organization's commitment to dignity and respect, it demonstrates appreciation for workers, and is a cornerstone of organizational integrity. Collaborative learning with our union and employer partners reinforces the collective responsibility we share. We are honored to collaborate with the federal Labour Program to tackle this pressing challenge."

– Community Director of the Centre for Research and Education on Violence against Women & Children at Western University, Barb MacQuarrie

Quick Facts

Launched in 2019, the Workplace Harassment and Violence Prevention Fund provides $3.5 million annually to projects aimed at creating safer workplaces for employees. Through the 2022 call for concepts ( April 26 to May 24, 2022 ), the Government selected seven multi-year projects to receive over 10.7 million in funding over the next three fiscal years.

annually to projects aimed at creating safer workplaces for employees. Through the 2022 call for concepts ( ), the Government selected seven multi-year projects to receive over 10.7 million in funding over the next three fiscal years. Through the previous call for concepts in 2019, seven multi-year projects were funded. Five of these projects have been successfully completed and two are expected to be completed by March 2024 .

. The Work Place Harassment and Violence Prevention Regulations under the Canada Labour Code put in place a comprehensive approach that takes the full spectrum of harassment and violence into consideration and better protects employees working in federally regulated workplaces.

under the put in place a comprehensive approach that takes the full spectrum of harassment and violence into consideration and better protects employees working in federally regulated workplaces. Over the next three fiscal years, the Government will provide over $9.5 million in funding through WORBE for projects that will help break down employment barriers experienced by women, Indigenous people, persons with disabilities and members of visible minorities.

