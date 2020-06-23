OTTAWA, ON, June 23, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada remains committed to innovation and building a clean energy future to strengthen the economy, create good jobs and support the natural resource sectors. This will be more important than ever as we prepare to reopen the economy and plan our recovery.

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today told the International Energy Agency's (IEA) fifth annual Global Conference on Energy Efficiency that private investments will be essential to a sustainable recovery from the global pandemic.

"Public funds alone cannot meet the level of investment required for a rapid and sustainable recovery — attracting private sector investment is essential," Minister O'Regan said during a videoconference whose participants included IEA Executive Director Dr. Fatih Birol, ministers from IEA member countries, as well as guests from international organizations and industry.

Minister O'Regan made his comments during a session that explored new approaches to energy efficiency action. The Minister reiterated the critical role of energy efficiency, not only in our transition to a low-carbon future, but also in our recovery from the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis.

The conference was an opportunity to engage on key issues around energy efficiency and discussions focused on policy actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as long-term objectives for clean energy transition.

The importance of Canada's resource sectors, including energy efficiency — to our national economy, our natural environment and our everyday lives — has been magnified during the pandemic. The government remains committed to building a clean energy future that will not only support our natural resource sectors through this tough economic time but also grow the economy and create good jobs.

"Energy efficiency is key to Canada's transition to a clean energy future. As we prepare to reopen the economy, we are pleased to collaborate with the IEA and other international partners to discuss energy efficiency solutions so we can rise up to the challenge of protecting our environment, support workers and communities, and get the economy back on track."

