GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to appointing highly qualified candidates to serve the best interests of Canadians. Today, Minister of Labour Seamus O'Regan Jr. announced three reappointments to the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB):

Elizabeth Cameron – reappointed as a full-time member representing employers

– reappointed as a full-time member representing employers Richard Brabander – reappointed as a full-time member representing employers

– reappointed as a full-time member representing employers Barbara Mittleman – reappointed as a part-time member representing employers

Quote

"The Canada Industrial Relations Board is trusted and respected by employers and unions right across this country. It's essential to the stability of our supply chains. Elizabeth, Richard and Barbara's reappointments to the Board will serve it well in the years to come."

– Minister of Labour and Seniors, Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Quick Facts

The CIRB is an independent, representational, quasi-judicial tribunal which contributes to and promotes a harmonious industrial relations climate in the federally regulated sector. It is responsible for the interpretation and administration of Part I (Industrial Relations) and certain provisions of Part II (Occupational Health and Safety) and Part III (Labour Standards) of the Canada Labour Code . The CIRB is also responsible for the interpretation and administration of Part II (Professional Relations) of the Status of the Artist Act and appeals under the Wage Earner Protection Program Act .





. The CIRB is also responsible for the interpretation and administration of Part II (Professional Relations) of the Status of the Artist Act and appeals under the . The Canada Labour Code provides for the CIRB to be composed of one full-time neutral chairperson, two or more full-time neutral vice-chairpersons, and up to six full-time members representing employers and employees in equal numbers. Part-time Vice-Chairpersons and members may also be appointed to the Board.

Backgrounder: Biographies – Canada Industrial Relations Board

Backgrounder: Biographies – Canada Industrial Relations Boards reappointments

Full-time Member (Employers) – Elizabeth Cameron

Elizabeth Cameron has been serving as a full-time employer representative member of the Canada Industrial Relations Board since 2021.

Ms. Cameron has over 30 years of relevant experience in labour relations and human resources and has been an active and important player on the labour relations scene in Canada. In her role as a member of the Board responsible for hearing and adjudicating applicable matters as a participant on three-member panels, she has written more than 80 decisions on jurisdictional labour issues and participated on 145 panels. She was recently Chair of Federally Regulated Employers – Transportation and Communications (FETCO) which is an employers' association comprised of federally regulated firms within the transportation and communications sectors. Ms. Cameron has represented federal employers at parliamentary committee meetings. She held the positions of Vice-President, Labour Relations at NAV CANADA, where she served as chief labour relations negotiator under numerous collective agreements. Ms. Cameron has twice represented Canadian employers as a delegate to the International Labour Organization and was a Vision Award winner for her work in labour relations in the Ottawa area. She holds an Honours Bachelor of Commerce degree from Carleton University.

Ms. Cameron has been reappointed for a term of three years, effective January 4, 2024.

Full-time Member (Employers) – Richard Brabander

Richard Brabander has been a full-time member of the Canada Industrial Relations Board since 2013.

Mr. Brabander has had a distinguished career with more than 40 years experience in Canadian labour relations. Mr. Brabander has a deep understanding and knowledge of the Canada Labour Code and other federal laws and regulations related to human resources in the workplace such as the Federal Public Service Labour Relations Act, the Canadian Human Rights Act and the Employment Equity Act. He practiced administrative law at Heenan Blaikie from 1997 to 2011. Prior to that, he established and led a labour, employment and human rights group within the corporate law department of Bell Canada. Mr. Brabander studied both arts and law at the University of New Brunswick. Throughout his career, he has participated actively in the Canadian Bar Association and other conferences on labour law and related subjects as a speaker, panel chair or conference chair.

Mr. Brabander has been reappointed for a term of three years, effective December 22, 2023.

Part-time Member (Employers) – Barbara Mittleman

Barbara Mittleman has been serving as a part-time employer representative member of the Canada Industrial Relations Board since 2016.

Ms. Mittleman is an accomplished senior legal and human resources professional with extensive experience in the fields of employment and labour laws and standards, employee relations, privacy, human rights and employment equity. During her career, she spent nearly 30 years at Canadian Pacific Railway in several roles, including as Legal Counsel, and subsequently, Director Employee Relations and Chief Privacy Officer, where she played a key role in employment-related policy and legislative initiatives with various organizations. During her tenure at Canadian Pacific, she received a platinum award for government relations and a human rights leader award from the Canadian Human Rights Commission. Ms. Mittleman has also practised in the fields of labour and employment law with the Canadian Air Line Pilots Association and Ogilvy Renault. She obtained her common law and civil law degrees from the University of Ottawa, where she was awarded the Brian Dixon Award for the highest marks in the combined program. She was a member of the Quebec Bar until her retirement from Canadian Pacific.

Ms. Mittleman has been reappointed for a term of three years, effective December 21, 2023.

