GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to appointing highly qualified candidates to serve the best interests of Canadians.

Today, Minister of Labour, Seamus O'Regan Jr., announced the appointments of Tara Peel and Dave Kramer to the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS) Council of Governors. Ms. Peel was appointed as an employee representative and Mr. Kramer was appointed as the Manitoba representative, both for a four-year term.

Ms. Peel is a member of the Canadian Labour Congress (CLC) senior management team, overseeing the work of the CLC Health and Safety and Environment department. As the former National Director of that department, Ms. Peel has sound knowledge and experience in health and safety from a worker perspective. Prior to joining the CLC, Ms. Peel was responsible for the health, safety, and environmental priorities at the Manitoba Federation of Labour. She previously served on the CCOHS Council of Governors from 2017 to 2021.

Her current and previous roles have provided her with an impressive depth of knowledge of national and provincial health and safety laws and regulations, standards, policies, and best practices.

Mr. Kramer is the Vice President of SAFE Work Manitoba (SWMB) with the Workers Compensation Board (WCB), the agency responsible for workplace injury and illness prevention activities in Manitoba.

Since 2002, Mr. Kramer has held several leadership positions with WCB/SWMB, including Portfolio Leader, Sector Manager, and Director, Assessment Services. In addition, he is an active member and contributor with WCB Manitoba Bargaining Committee and served on the Flexible Work Arrangement Committee and Joint Pension Advisor Committee for several years. He has demonstrated experience engaging and supporting stakeholders and industry-based safety programs that promote safe work cultures.

Quote

"The CCOHS Council of Governors makes our workplaces safer, healthier, and more inclusive. Tripartism — unions, employers and governments working together — makes that possible. Tara and Dave will be strong representatives on the Council."

– Minister of Labour and Seniors, Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Quick Fact

CCOHS is a federal departmental corporation reporting to the Parliament of Canada through the Minister of Labour and Seniors. It is governed by a tripartite Council of Governors representing governments (federal, provincial, and territorial), employers and workers, which assists in delivering a trustworthy and complete occupational health and safety service and ensures a balanced approach to workplace health and safety issues.

