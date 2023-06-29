Minister Mendicino concludes successful Five Country Ministerial meeting in New Zealand

WELLINGTON, New Zealand, June 29, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, today marked the conclusion of a successful Five Country Ministerial (FCM) meeting in Wellington, New Zealand. The FCM is an annual gathering of Ministers from Five Eyes countries that provides a forum for Canada and its allies from the US, UK, New Zealand and Australia to advance work in areas of importance to our collective security, such as countering foreign interference and emergency management.

The 2023 Five Country Ministerial, chaired by Canada and hosted by New Zealand, provided a forum for strengthened cooperation among allies. Ministers and officials agreed to increase collaboration to address common global challenges and emerging threats to our collective security – including foreign interference, violent extremism, cyber threats and terrorism.

As the FCM chair, Canada achieved a number of significant goals, including:

continuing work with partners on countering foreign interference, strengthening democratic institutions, better identifying threats and sharing best practices related to research security;

leading an in-depth discussion on the growing threat of ideologically motivated violent extremism in the Five Eyes countries and laying the groundwork for enhanced collaboration to address it;

strengthening the Emergency Management Framework through collaboration with partners on risk identification, operational coordination, and disaster management; and,

addressing irregular migration by promoting regular pathways and enhancing asylum systems.

In addition to these discussions, Minister Mendicino took the opportunity to meet bilaterally with his counterparts from New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States to discuss key priorities and deepen relationships with important allies.

"Canada is a proud member of the Five Eyes, one of the key alliances that keeps our country safe. This year's Five Country Ministerial offered a timely opportunity to advance work on issues that threaten the security of all our nations – including foreign interference and ideologically-motivated violent extremism. We will continue deepening partnerships with allies around the world to address shared challenges, stand up for democratic values and protect Canadians."

- The Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety

