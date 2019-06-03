Minister McKenna launches Canadian Environment Week

GATINEAU, QC, June 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Now more than ever, Canadians are playing an active role in protecting and preserving our country's lands and oceans and its unparalleled natural beauty. That's why Canada is doubling the amount of nature protected in Canada's lands and oceans. Year after year, Canadians across the country celebrate Environment Week by organizing activities to experience and protect our nature.

Today, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, launched Canadian Environment Week. This year's theme, "Our Nature," and its activities will inspire Canadians to Encounter, Protect and Celebrate our nature in meaningful and tangible ways.

Minister McKenna is inviting all Canadians to engage in the festivities and events throughout the week, including World Environment Day and Clean Air Day on June 5, which focus on air pollution. June 8 is World Oceans Day, a time to celebrate the wildlife and the communities that depend on our oceans and the need to protect them.

Everyone is encouraged to check out the activities happening in their community, or to put forward their own environmental activities and share their actions on social media using the hashtag #EnviroWeek.

Canadians can also join the celebrations by sharing photos of Canada's nature on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook, using #OurNature for a chance to win a Parks Canada discovery pass!

A list of Canadian Environment Week activities and examples of how you can make a difference are available online.

Quotes

"From coast to coast to coast, Canadians feel connected to nature and take pride in their natural heritage. Doubling the amount of nature we protect will help preserve our biodiversity, our health and our communities. Every day, Canadians are working together to protect our beautiful nature for us, for our kids and for our grandkids."

– Catherine McKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Our government takes issues relating to the protection of nature – specifically climate change and biodiversity loss – very seriously. Since taking office in 2015, we have committed to greatly increase the amount of natural spaces protected in Canada's lands and oceans. To help support this work, we invested an historic $1.35 billion in the Nature Legacy. We have also developed a comprehensive plan to fight climate change – a plan that incudes over 50 measures. We all need to work together to protect our water, air and land. The future of our country, and of our planet, depend on it. On World Environment Day, lets redouble our efforts to work together to protect our common home."

– Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

Quick facts

Created in 1971, Canadian Environment Week celebrates the Government of Canada's environmental achievements and encourages Canadians to contribute to the conservation and protection of their environment.

environmental achievements and encourages Canadians to contribute to the conservation and protection of their environment. In 2019, Canadian Environment Week will take place from June 2 to 8 . Canadians can visit the Canadian Environment Week webpage to access activities they can join or organize.

. Canadians can visit the Canadian Environment Week webpage to access activities they can join or organize. This year, June 5 is World Environment Day and Clean Air Day, and June 8 is World Oceans Day.

Associated links

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

For further information: Sabrina Kim, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-743-7138, sabrina.kim2@canada.ca; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), ec.media.ec@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.ec.gc.ca

