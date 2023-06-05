OTTAWA, ON, June 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves to fully participate in all spheres of society, regardless of gender identity, gender expression or sexual orientation. Across the country, 2SLGBTQI+ communities are facing an alarming rise in hate, and Pride organizations are working hard to make sure that their festivals are safe and secure.

To support this acute need, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, announced up to $1.5 million for Fierté Canada Pride (FCP) to administer an emergency fund to help pride organizations cover the increasing security costs at Pride events.

The emergency funding provided to Fierté Canada Pride will enable them to help Pride organizations with the rising costs of security and insurance for events across the country. These costs could include additional security resources and training to increase the capacity of volunteers and community members this Pride Season.

Last August, the Government of Canada laid the groundwork to continue supporting the community through the 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan, which aims to advance rights and equality for 2SLGBTQI+ people in Canada. The Action Plan addresses the substantial and persistent inequities faced by 2SLGBTQI+ individuals and communities. While this work is ongoing, the Government of Canada continues to engage leaders, experts, and advocates to respond to the needs of 2SLGBTQI+ communities and ensure a safer, more inclusive country for all.

More needs to be done to assist 2SLGBTQI+ communities to counter misinformation/disinformation, raise awareness and combat hate. To confront hate in all its forms, including hate faced by 2SLGBTQI+ communities, the Government of Canada has committed to introducing a new Action Plan to Combat Hate. This new Action Plan will include measures to combat hateful rhetoric and build safer, more inclusive communities.

As we mark the beginning of Pride Season, it is important that all Canadians are safe attending and participating in these celebrations, as they are part of the cultural fabric that make for a more vibrant and inclusive country.

Quotes

"Now more than ever, as allies, as leaders, as parents, as friends, and as Canadians, we need to wake up to the reality that 2SLGBTQI+ people are facing today. The Government of Canada heard the community's concerns, and we are putting forward emergency funding that will go directly to Pride organizations to help them cover increased security costs and continue to host events that are not only safe for everyone, but also continue to celebrate the resilience of the community. We know that we need to continue combatting hate in all its forms – not just for during Pride, but every single day."

The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"We are immensely grateful to the federal government for its vital funding to Fierté Canada Pride, empowering festival and event organizers nationwide to combat the increasing prevalence of 2SLGBTQIA+ hate. While this support is a crucial step as prides across the country prepare for upcoming events in our collective fight against anti-2SLGBTQIA+ hate, we acknowledge the need for ongoing efforts. FCP remains committed to collaborating with the government to promote anti-hate measures and foster safe, thriving communities for all."

Julie Nobert-DeMarchi, President, Fierté Canada Pride

"Pride festivals are about having fun, but they are also driving serious business and contributing to our visitor economy in a big way. Our government has been proud to contribute to significant progress for 2SLGBTQI+ rights, but we know that these hard-earned results are at risk because of the rising tide of hate we see both online and in real life. That's why this investment is key to help ensure the safety and security of all participants in Pride festivals. Together, we all must stand together to push back against hate."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

Quick facts

Fierté Canada Pride is the national association of 65 Canadian Pride organizations, representing festivals and events in every part of the country. They work to strengthen Pride organizations and 2SLGBTQIA+ communities through elevating equity-denied people, practising reconciliation in action, collaborating intentionally, building capacity, and advocating for systemic change.

Pride organizations who are not members of FCP but are organizing a Pride event may also be eligible to receive the funding.

Women and Gender Equality Canada is providing up to $1.5 million in funding to Fierté Canada Pride under the terms and conditions of Women and gender Equality's Equality for Sex, Sexual orientation, Gender Identity and Expression (SSOGIE) Program.

in funding to Fierté Canada Pride under the terms and conditions of Women and gender Equality's Equality for Sex, Sexual orientation, Gender Identity and Expression (SSOGIE) Program. Fierté Canada Pride will administer this emergency funding and manage the costs for intake, review, processing, and disbursement to pride festival and event organizers, supporting training and program administration for the 2023-2024 fiscal year. All Canadian Pride organizations, affiliated or non-affiliated with FCP, will be able to apply to FCP for this funding.

Associated links

Follow Women and Gender Equality Canada:

SOURCE Women and Gender Equality Canada

For further information: Johise Namwira, Press Secretary and Issues Manager, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, 873-353-0985, [email protected]; Media Relations, Women and Gender Equality Canada, 819-420-6530, [email protected]