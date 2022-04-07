OTTAWA, ON, April 7, 2022 /CNW/ - It's been 105 years since the momentous Canadian victory at Vimy Ridge. While the living memory of the historic battle has passed, we continue to recognize the achievements and sacrifices of those who served Canada in times of war, military conflict and peace.

Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence will travel to France to mark the 105th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge and visit the Juno Beach Center.

While overseas, he will also visit some of our most sacred commemorative sites in Belgium to pay his respect to Canadians who served during the First and Second World Wars.

Minister MacAulay's last stop will be in the Netherlands where he will proudly support Team Canada at the Invictus Games in the Hague. This year's competitors have waited for over two years to participate at the Games.

Quote

"I am honoured to be able to pay tribute to the hundreds of thousands of Canadians who have worn the uniform—from those who served on the slopes of Vimy Ridge, 105 years ago to our younger Veterans competing at Invictus and all those who served on the numerous missions before then and ever since."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

Quick facts

The Battle of Vimy Ridge began on April 9, 1917 . About 100,000 Canadians fought there with more than 10,600 suffering casualties, nearly 3,600 of which were fatal. The Canadian National Vimy Memorial stands as a tribute to all Canadians who served during the First World War.

, that pays homage to the Canadians who lost their lives during the Second World War. The Centre's mandate is to preserve the legacy of all Canadians who served during the Second World War for future generations. The Centre has been receiving operating funding from Veterans Affairs Canada since 2007. The Invictus Games were established by Harry, Duke of Sussex , in 2014 to give injured and ill service members and Veterans from different countries a chance to come together and compete in a variety of sporting events to inspire and support one another.

