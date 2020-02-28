Minister MacAulay meets with US Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie

Homelessness, women and LGBTQ2 Veterans discussed at bilateral meeting in Washington, DC

OTTAWA, Feb. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence met his American counterpart, US Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie, in Washington, DC.

The two officials discussed areas of mutual interest, such as ending Veteran homelessness, services to assist Veterans with their transition to civilian life, and support for women and LGBTQ2 Veterans.

Minister MacAulay also visited Arlington Cemetery to lay a wreath at the Canadian Cross of Sacrifice that honours United States citizens who served in the Canadian Army and gave their lives in the First World War, Second World War and the Korean War.

The meeting was in advance of the 5-Eyes Ministerial Conference to be held in Washington, DC on 20‑21 May 2020. The conference will bring together Ministers of Veterans Affairs from Canada, Australia, United Kingdom, United States, and New Zealand to share best practices and discuss strategic challenges in serving Veterans and their families.

"This visit gave me the opportunity to renew our mutual dedication to the support and recognition of Veterans and their families. Relations between Canada and the US, our most important ally and defence partner, are longstanding, well-entrenched and highly successful."

Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

Canada and the United States cooperate closely in support of international peace and security.

and cooperate closely in support of international peace and security. Veterans Affairs Canada and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs have a long history of collaboration to research and share information to better support and meet the needs of Veterans and their families.

The 5-Eyes Ministerial Conference was previously hosted by Australia in 2018, the United Kingdom in 2017, the United States in 2014, and by Canada in 2011.

