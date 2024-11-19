Minister MacAulay concludes productive visit to China

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Last week, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, visited Beijing, China, where he met with Chinese industry leaders, importers, and key Canadian stakeholders to advocate for improved commercial opportunities for Canadian farmers, processors and exporters, and reinforce Canada's commitment to exploring ways to support fair competition, a level playing field for businesses, and more open, sustainable and inclusive trade.

Minister MacAulay met with a range of industry stakeholders and key Chinese interlocuters to discuss emerging opportunities and challenges for Canadian agriculture, agri-food, and fish and seafood exports. Throughout his visit, the Minister expressed his deep concern over China's unfair initiation of an anti-dumping investigation on imports of canola seed from Canada and pressed for the full restoration of market access for Canadian beef and dry pet food containing poultry ingredients, as well as noting China's delays with its approval process for Canada's other market access requests. He also shared Canada's views on achieving more sustainable and resilient agri-food systems, while reaffirming that Canada stands ready to work with China to enhance our agricultural trading relationship.

While in Beijing, Minister MacAulay was the keynote speaker at the Canada China Business Council Annual General Meeting and Business Forum, where he acknowledged the Council as a leading voice in helping to grow the trade relationship between the two countries and how the Canada Brand program helps distinguish the quality, innovation, sustainability and diversity of Canadian products, giving our exporters a competitive edge in the global marketplace. He also visited the MARS Global Food Safety Centre, a company with operations in Canada and China, and had an opportunity to learn more about their work in food safety research and collaboration with government, academia, regulators, and competitors in the industry.

Minister MacAulay was pleased to be joined by Chris White, President and CEO of the Canadian Meat Council and Canada Pork and Stephen Heckbert, Executive Director of the Canadian Pork Council during his visit and welcomes the recently announced Canadian Meat Advocacy Office, which will be based in Beijing, China. The Office is being supported by a federal investment of up to $223,850 over two years through the AgriMarketing program, and will allow the sector to have an onsite presence in China and work with local intermediaries to secure access for Canadian red meat products.

Quote

"Canada has the best products in the world and it's my job to promote them. This was my sixth trade mission to China over two terms as Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, and I am always proud to help showcase our delicious, high-quality, sustainable foods, while advocating for our trading relationship to be fair and beneficial to our hardworking producers."

- The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Quick facts

China is Canada's second-largest customer for agriculture, agri-food, and fish and seafood products, with sales of $11.5 billion in 2023.

is second-largest customer for agriculture, agri-food, and fish and seafood products, with sales of in 2023. China is Canada's largest canola seed trade partner, with over 4.5 million tonnes worth CA$3.8B exported in 2023, followed by Japan (with over 1 million tonnes worth over CA$868 million) and Mexico (with over 0.8 million tonnes worth CA$749.0 million).

is largest canola seed trade partner, with over 4.5 million tonnes worth CA$3.8B exported in 2023, followed by (with over 1 million tonnes worth over CA$868 million) and (with over 0.8 million tonnes worth CA$749.0 million). On September 9, 2024 , China formally launched an anti-dumping investigation on imports of canola seed from Canada .

, formally launched an anti-dumping investigation on imports of canola seed from . Canada will work with the canola industry and provincial counterparts to ensure a level playing field in international trade and will always stand up for Canadian businesses and workers and defend them from the harmful effects of unfair trade policies.

will work with the canola industry and provincial counterparts to ensure a level playing field in international trade and will always stand up for Canadian businesses and workers and defend them from the harmful effects of unfair trade policies. Encompassing 40 economies, over four billion people and $47.19 trillion in economic activity, the Indo-Pacific region is the world's fastest-growing region and home to 11 of Canada's top 20 trading partners.

in economic activity, the Indo-Pacific region is the world's fastest-growing region and home to 11 of top 20 trading partners. In February 2024 , Minister MacAulay opened Canada's first-ever Indo-Pacific Agriculture and Agri-Food Office (IPAAO), which marks a new chapter for Canada's engagement in the region.

, Minister MacAulay opened first-ever Indo-Pacific Agriculture and Agri-Food Office (IPAAO), which marks a new chapter for engagement in the region. The opening of the IPAAO supports the economic pillar of Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy and demonstrates our commitment to the region and our Indo-Pacific partnerships.

Associated links

