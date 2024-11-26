Minister MacAulay attends Agribition and announces support for Canadian agriculture

REGINA, SK, Nov. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - This week, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, joined farmers, exporters, and industry stakeholders at the Canadian Western Agribition (CWA) in Regina, Saskatchewan.

Minister MacAulay began his visit by giving remarks at the "Burning of the Brand," the ceremonial opening of the CWA, where he emphasized the importance of Agribition and of helping young people grow their passion for agriculture.

Minister MacAulay also delivered remarks at the Indigenous Agriculture Summit, highlighting investments in Indigenous-led initiatives, including the Bridge to Land-Water-Sky Living Lab, and his commitment to ensuring full and equal participation of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people in agriculture and food.

At the Grain Expo, he emphasized the importance of Canada's grain industry and staying on the cutting edge of innovation, and noted an announcement made by the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, of a federal investment of over $11.8 million for 10 projects to support new technologies for a range of agri-businesses in Saskatchewan—from farm machinery and food processing to Indigenous farming.

Minister MacAulay also participated in a roundtable discussion with representatives from the Canadian cattle sector where he highlighted a new federal investment of up to $5,440,882 for 5 projects funded under 3 programs, aimed at improving market access, helping producers adopt more sustainable practices, and promoting Canada's strong reputation as a leader in top-quality beef production.

The CWA brings the agricultural community together to celebrate innovation and the hard work of our farmers. The investments announced by Minister MacAulay and Minister Vandal underscores the Government of Canada's commitment to supporting Canada's beef sector and ensuring a strong, resilient future for Canadian agriculture.

"Agriculture is at the heart of so many communities across the country. The Canadian Western Agribition is a great example of what makes Canadian agriculture so special, bringing together farmers who raise top-quality cattle and showcasing the very best of what we have to offer. It's the hard work of our farmers and the innovation in our industry that keeps us moving forward, and it's always inspiring to see the passion and dedication that drives this sector."

- The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"The Canadian beef cattle industry is world-class, and we continue to work to improve and share our story. We are thankful to have a government partner in doing this work—on the farm with Verified Beef Production Plus, in our value chain through the Canadian Roundtable for Sustainable Beef, in classrooms with Guardians of the Grasslands, and in research to improve producer protection. There is a lot happening in the industry and a lot to be proud of. We appreciate Minister MacAulay and his government's support of the CCA and its divisions, which work tirelessly for cattle producers."

- Nathan Phinney, President of the Canadian Cattle Association

"Genetic selection is a key component of sustainable beef production and Canada's top-quality beef cattle genetics are well-known and sought after around the world. The funding received through the AgriMarketing program will strengthen our ability to work with and on behalf of our members to promote Canadian beef cattle genetics in key foreign markets and expand market opportunities for Canadian beef cattle breeders."

- Shawn Wilson, Chair of the Canadian Beef Breeds Council

The Canadian Cattle Association is receiving over $4,569,682 million for 4 projects through the AgriAssurance Program - National Industry Association Component and the AgriCompetitiveness Program to: improve its Verified Beef Production Plus (VBP+) program update 2 key Canadian Roundtable for Sustainable Beef assurance systems: the National Beef Sustainability Assessment and the Certified Sustainable Beef Framework develop the Grassland Production Index User Interface, a digital forage insurance system and risk management tool expand the Guardians of the Grasslands Game into classrooms across 8 new provinces and develop a tradeshow version of the game

for 4 projects through the AgriAssurance Program - National Industry Association Component and the AgriCompetitiveness Program to: The Canadian Beef Breeds Council is receiving up to $871,200 over 3 years through the AgriMarketing Program to grow the Canadian beef genetics industry by improving market presence in established and emerging markets and promoting the high quality and sustainability of Canadian beef cattle genetics.

over 3 years through the AgriMarketing Program to grow the Canadian beef genetics industry by improving market presence in established and emerging markets and promoting the high quality and sustainability of Canadian beef cattle genetics. The Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership is a $3.5-billion , 5-year agreement ( April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2028 ), between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments to strengthen the competitiveness, innovation, and resiliency of Canada's agriculture, agri‐food, and agri‐based products sector.

Sustainability and growth in the Canadian beef sector

The Government of Canada is investing over $5.4 million in 5 projects aimed at driving growth in the Canadian beef sector. Through the AgriAssurance Program – National Industry Association Component, the AgriCompetitiveness Program and the AgriMarketing Program, under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership, these projects will improve market access, promote sustainable practices, and elevate Canada's reputation as a leader in high-quality beef production.

The AgriAssurance Program – National Industry Association Component provides funding for national-level projects to help industry develop, verify, and integrate assurance systems to address market and regulatory requirements and to enable industry to make credible, meaningful, and verifiable claims about the health, safety, and quality of Canadian agriculture products.

The AgriCompetitiveness Program supports sector-led activities that identify industry best practices and build the capacity of the sector, advance farm business management, promote public trust through national consumer education, as well as develop and inform about farm safety.

The AgriMarketing Program supports national agricultural sectors to increase and diversify exports to international markets and seize domestic market opportunities through industry-led promotional activities to differentiate Canadian products and producers, and leverage Canada's reputation for high-quality and safe food.

Canadian Cattle Association (CCA)

The CCA is receiving up to $4,569,682 for 4 projects through the AgriAssurance Program – National Industry Association Component and the AgriCompetitiveness Program to advance the Canadian beef sector.

Incorporated in 1932, the CCA is a not-for-profit national association that represents the interests of 60,000 Canadian beef farms, ranches and feedlots. The CCA provides leadership for the Canadian beef cattle industry and works to address issues that concern Canada's beef producers.

Project 1: Enhancing VBP+ to Drive Sustainability & Market Growth in Canadian Beef

The CCA is receiving up to $1,003,200 over 5 years through the AgriAssurance Program to improve their Verified Beef Production Plus (VBP+) program. The project aims to address gaps in the current certification standards, improve training and educational content for producers, and create a plan to expand certified programs that meet internationally accepted guidelines.

VBP+ is a quality assurance program used by beef producers across Canada since 2016. Canadian beef producers certified through VBP+ follow strict standards for food safety, animal care, biosecurity, and environmental stewardship. By improving VBP+, the CCA aims to support Canadian beef producers, promote sustainable farming practices, and increase market access for Canadian beef.

Project 2: Credible and Robust Assurance for the Canadian Beef Value Chain and Beyond

The CCA is receiving up to $2,893,275 over 5 years through the AgriAssurance Program to update 2 Canadian Roundtable for Sustainable Beef (CRSB) assurance systems: the National Beef Sustainability Assessment and the Certified Sustainable Beef Framework. This project aims to address new challenges in sustainability, improve data reporting, and strengthen public trust in the beef sector, all while reducing duplication and the reporting burden on producers.

The project is designed to improve communication about the sustainability of Canadian beef, ultimately increasing consumer confidence and supporting producers in adopting best practices for a resilient and competitive industry.

Project 3: Grassland Production Index User Interface

The CCA is receiving up to $515,625 over 2 years through the AgriAssurance Program to develop the Grassland Production Index User Interface, a digital forage insurance system and risk management tool for Canadian forage and livestock producers. This project builds on the Saskatchewan Stock Growers Association's previous collaboration with Global Ag Risk Solutions to create a satellite-based forage insurance solution.

The project aims to increase producer knowledge and uptake of forage insurance by improving tool functionality and security. This will ultimately help producers manage their risks better, improve decision-making and strengthen the resilience of the Canadian forage and livestock sector.

Project 4: Guardians of the Grasslands Game

The CCA is receiving up to $157,582 over 3 years through the AgriCompetitiveness Program to develop the Guardians of the Grasslands Game, a gamified educational tool aimed at increasing public awareness about the importance of grasslands and sustainable beef production practices. The project will expand the existing game by creating 8 provincial versions aligned with curriculum outcomes across various grades and subjects. Additionally, a tradeshow version will be developed to engage a broader audience.

This project aims to actively involve consumers, especially youth, in learning about grassland ecosystems, biodiversity, and the positive impacts of sustainable beef production. By promoting a better understanding of these topics, the CCA is highlighting the role of beef producers in environmental conservation and strengthening public trust in the industry.

Canadian Beef Breeds Council (CBBC)

The CBBC, established in 1994, advocates for breed associations, exporters, and livestock exhibitions both in Canada and globally. It supports the purebred cattle industry through international marketing and breed improvement, connecting domestic and international customers with the necessary cattle genetics for their markets. In 2020, the CBBC became an incorporated division of the CCA.

The CBBC is receiving up to $871,200 over 3 years through the AgriMarketing program to promote sustainable growth in Canadian beef cattle genetic exports to key international markets. The project aims to increase and diversify the value of beef cattle genetic exports, by showcasing Canadian genetics at major international cattle events, building relationships with potential buyers, and conducting market assessments. Additionally, activities include the development and implementation of a marketing strategy to boost the visibility and appeal of Canadian beef cattle genetics.

By focusing on international trade and marketing, this project aims to strengthen Canada's presence in global beef cattle genetics markets, ultimately benefiting Canadian producers and improving the competitiveness of the industry.

