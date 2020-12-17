Minister MacAulay announces Veterans Organizations Emergency Support Fund Recipients

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - The COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult for everyone, including the organizations that serve Canada's Veterans and their families.

Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence announced that $2.8 million from the Veterans Organizations Emergency Support Fund (VOESF) will go to 38 Veterans organizations across Canada. These organizations are in addition to the four announced when the VOESF was launched in November, 2020 – The Royal Canadian Legion, ANAVETS, True Patriot Love, and VETS Canada.

These organizations support the well-being of Veterans and their families across the country. They carry out a range of services such as, mental health support, social and community support, commemoration efforts, animal therapy, healing through physical activity, and healing through nature, and counseling.

The $20 million VOESF will help the recipients cover operational costs like rent, utilities, administration, and wages, and will allow them to continue to deliver important services for Veterans and their families throughout the global pandemic.

Quotes

"The pandemic has been difficult for a number of Veterans organizations right across the country. All of these organizations do vitally important work every single day, and this funding will help to make sure they'll be able to continue supporting our Veterans and their families, both now and into the future."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"As a result of the restrictions associated with COVID-19, it has been extremely challenging for us to maintain year-over-year program delivery, while demand for our mental health services has reached an all-time high. The funding provided through the Veterans Organizations Emergency Support Fund will add a significant capability in our effort to maintain pace with our injured Veterans and their families seeking the vital mental health supports they so justly deserve."

Scott Maxwell, Executive Director of Wounded Warriors Canada

"We are grateful for the support of Veterans Affairs Canada. Amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, Team Rubicon Canada's veterans not only pivoted to continue delivering disaster response services, but they also expanded their support to address pandemic-specific needs in our communities. This critical funding will enable us to continue our dual mission of providing veterans purpose, community, and identity through continued service."

Bryan Riddell, CEO, Team Rubicon Canada

"COVID-19 has both dampened our ability to engage LGBTQ2+ veterans and affected our ability to raise new funds. This support from Veterans Affairs Canada is much needed and is very timely for Rainbow Veterans Canada and those we serve."

Todd Ross, Chair, Rainbow Veterans Canada

Quick Facts

The Veterans Organizations Emergency Support Fund is part of Canada's COVID-19 Economic Response Plan. The plan has helped protect millions of jobs, provided emergency support to families and kept businesses afloat throughout the pandemic.

In total, 38 organizations will receive funding, in addition to previously announced funding for the Royal Canadian Legion, ANAVETS, True Patriot Love and VETS Canada,

Associated Links

Veterans Organizations Emergency Support Fund

COVID-19 information and assistance for Veterans

