Minister MacAulay announces research funding for an innovative, sustainable poultry sector

GUELPH, ON, Oct. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honorable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, toured the University of Guelph's research facilities to meet with researchers and learn about their innovative work in support of a sustainable poultry sector. As part of his visit, Minister MacAulay highlighted that the Government of Canada is delivering an investment of $5,155,608 to the Canadian Poultry Research Council (CPRC) through the AgriScience Program – Clusters Component, an initiative under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership.

This funding will allow the CPRC to partner on research that will ensure poultry welfare at all levels of the production chain, meeting the consumer demand for healthy and safe poultry products, and decreasing the environmental impacts of poultry farms—including ambient air quality, emissions, and the effect on humans and birds in the surrounding area.

Some examples of Cluster activities include upcycling Canadian fruit waste to develop novel feed ingredients, managing environmental conditions to reduce the risk of avian influenza, researching alternatives to antimicrobials, and optimizing feed to reduce particulate matter emissions.

Research funding in the poultry sector is crucial for the continued development of sustainable practices and improved animal welfare.

"Investments in research are vitally important to the future of our agricultural sector. By making sure our hardworking poultry farmers are using best practices and adopting innovative solutions, we're not only strengthening our economy, we're building a resilient industry that meets the needs of consumers, while protecting our environment for generations to come."

- The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"This new injection of funding from AAFC will ensure continued innovation and excellence in research that benefits the entire Canadian poultry supply chain. Research will focus on three main areas – environment and climate change, economic growth, and sector resilience – looking for ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, find innovative approaches to disease management, and improve the overall strength of the poultry sector."

- Caroline Wilson, Executive Director of the Canadian Poultry Research Council

The Canadian poultry industry contributed about $5.5 billion in farm cash receipts in 2021, with over 2,800 chicken producers, 1,200 egg producers, 513 turkey producers, and 232 hatching egg producers across the country.

in farm cash receipts in 2021, with over 2,800 chicken producers, 1,200 egg producers, 513 turkey producers, and 232 hatching egg producers across the country. The CPRC leads the industry in its national research endeavours and seeks to address national poultry and egg research priorities, driven by the National Research Strategy for Canada's Poultry Sector.

Poultry Sector. The CPRC has delivered the three previous poultry clusters and is made up of five members: the Canadian Hatching Egg Producers, the Egg Farmers of Canada , the Turkey Farmers of Canada , the Chicken Farmers of Canada , and the Canadian Poultry and Egg Processors.

, the Turkey Farmers of , the Chicken Farmers of , and the Canadian Poultry and Egg Processors. The Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP) is a $3.5-billion , 5-year agreement (2023 to 2028), between the federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen the competitiveness, innovation, and resiliency of the agriculture, agri‐food and agri‐based products sector.

, 5-year agreement (2023 to 2028), between the federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen the competitiveness, innovation, and resiliency of the agriculture, agri‐food and agri‐based products sector. The AgriScience Program, under the Sustainable CAP, aims to accelerate innovation by providing funding and support for pre-commercial science activities and research that benefits the agriculture and agri-food sector, and Canadians.

The AgriScience Program - Clusters Component supports projects intended to mobilize industry, government and academia through partnerships, and address priority national themes and horizontal issues.

