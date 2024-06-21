Minister MacAulay announces re-appointment to Farm Products Council of Canada

OTTAWA, ON, June 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced the re-appointment of Morgan Moore as a Member of the Farm Products Council of Canada (FPCC).

Mr. Moore is a farmer and has a cow/calf and commercial sheep operation, near Brandon, Manitoba.

He holds a Professional Agrologist designation with the Manitoba Institute of Agrologists and is an alumnus of the University of Guelph where he received his Bachelor of Sciences in Agriculture.

FPCC is a federal organization that oversees the national supply management system for poultry and eggs, including the operations of the four national marketing agencies. It also oversees the creation and operation of promotion and research agencies.

Mr. Moore was first appointed in June 2019, through an open, transparent and merit-based process. His re-appointment is for a term of two years.

"Mr. Moore is a lifelong advocate for producers and his experience and dedication to the sector are tremendous assets in his important work at the Farm Products Council of Canada. I would like to congratulate him on his re-appointment and I know he will continue to serve the sector well."

- The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

The Farm Products Council of Canada's mission is to oversee the regulatory system for agricultural products for the benefit of all Canadians.

The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring that Canadians have affordable and continuous access to the foods they need while maintaining fair market prices for farmers.

is committed to ensuring that Canadians have affordable and continuous access to the foods they need while maintaining fair market prices for farmers. In 2016, the Government of Canada implemented an open, transparent and merit-based process for selecting Governor in Council appointees. Appointees play a fundamental role in Canada's democracy by serving on commissions, boards, Crown corporations, agencies and tribunals across the country.

