OTTAWA, ON, March 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced the re-appointment of Lonny McKague as Commissioner of the Canadian Grain Commission (CGC). Mr. McKague has over 40 years of experience as a primary producer, giving him a tremendous understanding of current social and economic issues facing producers and their businesses.

The CGC regulates grain handling in Canada and establishes and maintains science-based standards of quality for Canadian grain. Their research, programs and services help support Canada's reputation as a consistent and reliable source of high-quality grain.

Prior to joining the CGC, Mr. McKague served as president of the Canadian Limousin Association, the Ogema Agricultural Society, and of the local Saskatchewan Stock Growers Association.

Mr. McKague was first appointed in 2017 and his re-appointment is for a term of three years.

"The Canadian Grain Commission plays a vitally important role in Canadian agriculture and Lonny McKague's experience, expertise, and tireless advocacy for Canadian producers are incredibly valuable assets. I have no doubt that Lonny will continue to guide the organization in helping to ensure the long-term success of the sector."

- The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

The Canadian Grain Commission works to: deliver grain quality and quantity assurance programs for exports of Canadian grain carry out scientific research to understand all aspects of grain quality and grain safety establish and maintain Canada's science-based grain grading system ensure farmers receive fair compensation for their grain

In 2016, the Government of Canada implemented an open, transparent and merit-based process for selecting Governor in Council appointees. Appointees play a fundamental role in Canada's democracy by serving on commissions, boards, Crown corporations, agencies and tribunals across the country.

