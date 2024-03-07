Minister MacAulay announces over $97 million to help Canadian farmers adopt clean technologies

DEBERT, NS, March 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced more than $97 million under the Agricultural Clean Technology (ACT) Program. This funding will support 162 projects across Canada that will keep farmers on the cutting edge with clean technologies.

Minister MacAulay made the announcement at Folly River Farms Limited, a 74-year-old family-owned dairy farm in Debert, Nova Scotia. The farm operation received $49,280 under the Adoption Stream of the ACT Program to purchase and install a solar energy system. This project uses solar energy to replace electricity from the grid, significantly reducing the farm's greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

The ACT Program provides farmers and agri-businesses funding to help develop and adopt the latest clean technologies to reduce GHG emissions and boost their long-term competitiveness. The funding is focused on three priority areas: green energy and energy efficiency, precision agriculture; and bioeconomy solutions.

Across Nova Scotia, the ACT Program has supported 24 projects to date, representing a total of more than $6 million. The Government of Canada will continue to support the research, development and adoption of clean technology to help the sector adapt to climate change, so Canadian farmers can continue feeding our country, and the world.

Quote

"Canadian farmers fully understand the need to take care of the environment and they are constantly innovating to find new solutions to reduce their emissions. Our investment in the Agricultural Clean Technology Program will help keep our farmers and ranchers on the cutting edge, so they can make their operations more resilient today and for generations to come."

- The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Quick Facts

Announced today, through the ACT – Adoption Stream , 148 approved projects will support the adoption of clean technologies, with a priority on those that meaningfully reduce GHG emissions.

, 148 approved projects will support the adoption of clean technologies, with a priority on those that meaningfully reduce GHG emissions. Through the ACT – Research and Innovation Stream , 14 approved projects will support pre-market innovation including research, development, demonstration and commercialization of agricultural clean technologies.

, 14 approved projects will support pre-market innovation including research, development, demonstration and commercialization of agricultural clean technologies. Projects and final funding are subject to negotiation of a contribution agreement.

Through the ACT Program, current GHG emissions are expected to be reduced by up to 0.8 megaton as a result of fuel switching and decreased fuel consumption.

As part of the Strengthened Climate Plan and the Emissions Reduction Plan the Government of Canada committed over $1.5 billion to accelerate the agricultural sector's progress on reducing emissions and to remain a global leader in sustainable agriculture. This includes $470.7 million for the ACT Program.

and the the Government of committed over to accelerate the agricultural sector's progress on reducing emissions and to remain a global leader in sustainable agriculture. This includes for the ACT Program. 414 projects have been announced to date under the ACT Program, totalling up to nearly $196.9 million . These projects complement the work already underway to help farmers reduce carbon emissions and develop technology to adapt to climate change.

Related Products

Associated Links

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

For further information: Contacts: For Media: Francis Chechile, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected]; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]