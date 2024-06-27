Minister MacAulay announces over $2M in support for Canadian organic industry

OTTAWA, ON, June 27, 2024 /CNW/ - The organic industry is one of the fastest growing sectors in Canada. Organic farming techniques can help improve soil health, promote biodiversity, and boost farm resilience in the face of climate change.

Today, to mark the 15th anniversary of the Canada Organic Regime, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced an investment of more than $2 million to two organizations through the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership.

The Canada Organic Trade Association is receiving up to $1,175,841 over three years, under the AgriMarketing Program, to facilitate the growth of an innovative and profitable organic sector by resolving market access issues, ensuring Canadian organic products are competitive, building export capacity, and developing domestic opportunities. Activities include incoming and outgoing trade missions, international trade shows, technical training, and marketing campaigns.

The Prairie Organic Development Fund is receiving up to $985,985 over three years, under the AgriCompetitiveness Program, to advance the organic sector in Canada by building evidence for organics through data aggregation and benchmarking, growing organic supply and leadership through education, tools, and skill-building, and strengthening public trust in Canadian organics.

Quotes

"I'm so pleased to celebrate this milestone today and highlight our continued support for the Canadian organic industry. With increasing demand for local organic products from folks here in Canada and around the world, I have no doubt this investment will have a positive impact right across the value chain."

- The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"We are thrilled to acknowledge the remarkable success facilitated by the AgriMarketing funding from AAFC. This support has been instrumental in advancing our mission at the Canada Organic Trade Association, enabling us to expand our reach, enhance our marketing strategies, and ultimately strengthen the organic sector in Canada. This funding has not only empowered our growers and manufacturers but has also reinforced Canada's position as a global leader in organic agriculture."

- Tia Loftsgard, Executive Director, Canada Organic Trade Association

"The Prairie Organic Development Fund is grateful for the investment in the organic sector. The goal of the project is to increase profitability, improve environmental outcomes and increase public trust in the Canadian organic agri-food industry. The funds will help improve data collection and develop tools and skill-building activities, making an important contribution to growing organic supply and helping farmers adopt agronomic practices, making them more resilient to climate change."

- Jim Robbins, President, Prairie Organic Development Fund

Quick facts

Organic food and beverage sales in Canada exceeded $7.94 billion in 2022 (up from $7.24 billion in 2021). The total organic sector, which includes non-regulated products such as textiles and pet food, grew to $10.26 billion in sales in 2022 (up from $9.35 billion in 2021).

June 30, 2024 marks the 15th anniversary of the Canada Organic Regime, the Government of Canada's regulated system for organic products, overseen by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

The Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP) is a $3.5-billion, 5-year agreement (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2028), between the federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen the competitiveness, innovation, and resiliency of the agriculture, agri‐food and agri‐based products sector.

The AgriMarketing Program is one of the federal programs under the Sustainable CAP and was established to help industry increase and diversify exports to international markets and seize domestic market opportunities through industry-led promotional activities that differentiate Canadian products and producers, and leverage Canada's reputation for high-quality and safe food.

reputation for high-quality and safe food. The AgriCompetitiveness Program is another federal program under the Sustainable CAP and helps the industry share information with producers to build capacity and support the sector. The Program focuses on funding for sector development and growth, climate change and the environment, and economic stability.

Established in 2007, the Canada Organic Trade Association is a not-for-profit industry association with over 160 members that represents the entire organic value chain: producers, processors, distributors, importers, exporters, inspectors, certifiers, retailers as well as other national advocacy and provincial producer organizations involved in organic.

The Prairie Organic Development Fund, established in 2015, is a national not-for-profit organization that operates an investment platform created to develop organic agriculture and marketing across the prairie provinces.

