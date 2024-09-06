ST. JOHN'S, NL, Sept. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - All Canadians, particularly young Canadians, deserve to have access to nutritious food. We know that when kids eat well, they are set up for success. Communities in every region of our country have their own unique challenges when it comes to food security, and the federal government is taking action to address them.

Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced the launch of the new School Food Infrastructure Fund (SFIF) and the next phase of the Local Food Infrastructure Fund (LFIF). As part of the $62.9-million announcement in Budget 2024, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada will deliver these two programs aimed at supporting community-based not-for-profit organizations working to improve local food security for Canadians of all ages.

The new School Food Infrastructure Fund (SFIF) will help not-for-profit organizations invest in infrastructure and equipment to support school food programming across Canada. The $20.2-million SFIF is delivered as a complement to both the National School Food Program , and the guidance provided under the National School Food Policy . Eligible organizations are encouraged to apply from noon EST today until October 4, 2024.

The renewed Local Food Infrastructure Fund (LFIF) will continue to help improve community food security and will be delivered through two components:

Small Scale Projects will provide funding between $25,000 and $100,000 to support infrastructure projects, such as irrigation systems for community gardens or solar panels for greenhouses. Applications for the first intake will be open from October 1 to October 31, 2024 . A second intake will be announced in 2025.





will provide funding between and to support infrastructure projects, such as irrigation systems for community gardens or solar panels for greenhouses. Applications for the first intake will be open from . A second intake will be announced in 2025. Large Scale Projects will provide funding between $150,000 and $500,000 in support of community food security for projects with multiple infrastructure and equipment needs. For example, partners could come together to upgrade a soup kitchen and increase the number of meals served, using food from a local community garden, or a local farmer. Applications will be open from January 13 to February 28, 2025 .

This investment will support increased access and availability of local, healthy, and culturally-appropriate foods, with a priority focus on equity-deserving groups within communities.

Quotes

"Since we first launched the Local Food Infrastructure Fund back in 2019, we've supported over 1,100 projects right across the country, from community kitchens to greenhouses in Northern communities. Today, we're expanding the program and launching our new School Food Infrastructure Fund, so more kids have the healthy meals they need to learn, grow, and reach their full potential."

- The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Every parent and teacher knows that a good meal can make all the difference in a child's day. A child's ability to succeed and reach their full potential starts with the basics—a full belly and a nourished mind. By partnering and working with community organizations, we're working towards our shared goal – ensuring that children in Canada have access to healthy meals that help them learn, grow and thrive in school and in life."

- The Honourable Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

Quick Facts



To date, the LFIF has committed $65 million to support over 1,100 projects to improve food security across Canada , such as: community gardens and kitchens; refrigerated trucks and storage units for donated food; greenhouses in remote and Northern communities; and more.

to support over 1,100 projects to improve food security across , such as: community gardens and kitchens; refrigerated trucks and storage units for donated food; greenhouses in remote and Northern communities; and more. The renewed LFIF mobilizes $42.7 million to continue to help improve food security through investments in infrastructure needs.

to continue to help improve food security through investments in infrastructure needs. The SFIF and LFIF complement other ongoing federal efforts to address food security in underrepresented and marginalized populations across Canada .

. On September 4, 2024 , Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Honourable Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador , announced an initial investment of approximately $9.1 million over three years to help more kids get access to school food.

