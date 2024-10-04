Minister MacAulay announces investment to improve the long-term sustainability of Eastern Canadian oilseeds

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, Oct. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Oilseeds, including canola, soybeans, and mustard, are vital to Canadian agriculture. Investing in research and innovation in this sector is essential for ensuring the long-term sustainability of these important crops.

Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced up to $4,348,090 over 5 years to the Eastern Canada Oilseed Development Alliance (ECODA) through the AgriScience Program – Projects Component, an initiative under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership.

This funding will allow the ECODA and its partners to develop new agronomic technologies, improved cropping systems, and adaptive crop varieties to address environmental challenges such as climate change and soil degradation, while meeting market demands. The project aims to improve the long-term security and sustainability of the Eastern Canadian oilseed industry by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, coordinating knowledge transfer among stakeholders, and improving soil health, crop resilience and yields. These efforts will strengthen the sector, while helping producers adapt to the impacts of climate change.

The Government of Canada is committed to supporting innovation in the oilseed sector. This investment demonstrates our dedication to advancing research and technology to enhance crop resilience, promote environmental sustainability, and drive economic development in Eastern Canada.

"Oilseed crops are a vital part of farming here in Eastern Canada. This support will help farmers stay ahead of challenges like climate change, while keeping their crops healthy and their farms productive. By working together, we're ensuring a bright future for the oilseed industry and for Canadian agriculture."

- The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"ECODA is pleased to coordinate the work of researchers, growers, value-added businesses, and exporters, working together to increase the economic value of sustainable Canadian oilseed supply chains."

- Rory Francis, President of Eastern Canada Oilseed Development Alliance

In 2023, oilseeds were seeded on just over 4 million acres in Eastern Canada with most of this acreage (70 percent) being soybeans.

with most of this acreage (70 percent) being soybeans. Eastern Canada accounts for 14 percent of seeded acres of oilseeds and 22 percent of total production.

accounts for 14 percent of seeded acres of oilseeds and 22 percent of total production. Oilseed crops are important rotational and cover crops on Eastern Canadian farms.

Established in 2009, the ECODA is a private, not-for-profit organization that fosters innovation and market opportunities in the oilseed supply chain by coordinating research initiatives across Eastern Canada .

The Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP) is a $3.5-billion , 5-year agreement (2023 to 2028), between the federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen the competitiveness, innovation, and resiliency of the agriculture, agri ‐food and agri ‐based products sector.

, 5-year agreement (2023 to 2028), between the federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen the competitiveness, innovation, and resiliency of the agriculture, agri agri The AgriScience Program, under the Sustainable CAP, aims to accelerate innovation by providing funding and support for pre-commercial science activities and research that benefits the agriculture and agri-food sector and Canadians.

